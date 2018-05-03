Pingtan Marine Enterprise Schedules 2018 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call on May 10, 2018

Conference Call Details

Thursday, May 10, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): 877-407-0310

(International): 201-493-6786

Webcast

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page, or go to: http://ptmarine.equisolvewebcast.com/q1-2018. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

CONTACT:

Roy Yu

Chief Financial Officer

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 87271753

ryu@ptmarine.net

Johnny Zhang

IR Manager

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 8727 1753

jzhang@ptmarine.net

Maggie Li

IR Deputy Manager

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 8727 1753

mli@ptmarine.net

INVESTOR RELATIONS

The Equity Group Inc.

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President

Tel: (212) 836-9606

aprior@equityny.com

In China

Katherine Yao, Senior Associate

Tel: +86 10 6587 6435

kyao@equityny.com

