Pingtan Marine Enterprise to Hold Annual General Meeting of Members on December 23, 2020

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting of Members ("AGM") on December 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time. The meeting will be held at 18 Floor, Zhongshan Building A, No. 154 Hudong Road, Fuzhou, Fujian, People's Republic of China.

At the meeting, the following proposals will be submitted to shareholders to vote upon, as fully described in the proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and first made available to shareholders on November 12, 2020:

The election of one Class B director to the Board of Directors and to serve for a three-year term to expire at the 2023 annual general meeting or until his successor is duly elected and qualified;

The approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's executive officers;

The consideration, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the frequency on future advisory votes on executive compensation; and

The ratification of the appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 ;

Only shareholders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on November 9, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

