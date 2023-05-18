Pininfarina wins three Green Good Sustainability Design Awards 2023

News provided by

Pininfarina

18 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

TORINO, Italy, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Athenaeum draws Namx Huv, Akom and B1 Digital Business Card as the winners of the Green Good Design Sustainability Award 2023 in the Green Transportation and Green Products categories.

The jury rewarded Pininfarina's expertise in designing innovative and sustainable solutions thanks to its continuous research on trends and to its multidisciplinary skills. Pininfarina has created these products keeping in mind two main concepts: reducing the impact on the environment and thinking about a sustainable business model.

Continue Reading
Left to right, Akom research project and B1 Digital Business Card
Left to right, Akom research project and B1 Digital Business Card
Namx HUV, hydrogen-powered SUV designed by Pininfarina
Namx HUV, hydrogen-powered SUV designed by Pininfarina

Namx Huv is a hydrogen-powered SUV in part fuelled by removable capsules, paving the way to a seamless and carbon-free experience of mobility. It is the world's first car partially run by patented removable tank system that promises to change the paradigm of clean mobility and make hydrogen fuel widely available. Namx Huv was designed by Pininfarina in collaboration with the DE LUSSAC design studio.

Akom is a reseach project aimed at exploring the future of at-home coffee. For this project, Pininfarina tried to tackle the issue of sustainability from different standpoints. Firstly, the choice of materials, secondly, the maintenance process and finally the disposal of the capsules. Akom wants to reproduce the traditional method of making an espresso. In order to replicate this experience, the research phase was focused on studying the interaction with the espresso machine.

B1 Digital Business Card is a digital, elegant and smart business card developed by Pininfarina and Pininfarina Segno, a company that combines cutting-edge technologies and artisanal skills to add a new chapter in the history of writing and more. B1 is a sustainable solution, which reinvents the concept of business card, reducing the consumption of paper and helping to grow of the Pininfarina Segno forest, created in collaboration with Treedom, to represent Pininfarina's vision of the future.

The Green Good Design Sustainability Award is a prestigious reward that aims to bestow international recognition to those outstanding individuals, companies, organizations, governments and institutions – together with their products, services, ideas and concepts – that have forwarded exceptional thinking and inspired greater progress toward a healthier and more sustainable world. The design program is organised by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079530/Pininfarina.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079531/NAMX_HUV_Pininfarina.jpg

SOURCE Pininfarina

Also from this source

Pininfarina gewinnt drei Green Good Sustainability Design Awards 2023

Pininfarina gana tres Green Good Sustainability Design Awards 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.