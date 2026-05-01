Pink Bows Foundation Partners With Makeup Junkie Bags on Limited-Edition Collection Honoring Madison Dubiski

Collection includes women's and men's lines; half of proceeds support crowd safety education and event safety training

HOUSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Bows Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving crowd safety at live events and founded by the family of Astroworld victim Madison Dubiski, today announced a limited-edition product collaboration with Makeup Junkie Bags, a Texas-based company featured on Shark Tank that produces patented lay-flat cosmetic bags.

The Madison Man Junk Collection by Pink Bows Foundation x Makeup Junkie Bags The Madison Bag Collection by Pink Bows Foundation x Makeup Junkie Bags

The collection, timed to Madison's May 1 birthday, spans women's and men's styles, blending function with purpose and paying tribute to her life and legacy. All pieces are handmade in Texas with wipeable, leak-resistant interiors and a lifetime warranty.

"The Madison Bag Collection," available as a full stackable cosmetic and travel bag set or individual dollies in Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo, and "The Madison Fan Girl Bundle," a stadium-approved clear crossbody bag with a matching credit card wallet available in Dolly, Chrome Pink and Obsidian colorways with decorative straps sold separately. The men's line features "The Madison Bag Man Junk Collection," available as a full stack or individual bags in Obsidian and Pink Bows colorways. Additional Items include Laptop sleeves, and Sunglass cases sold separately. Prices range from $40 to $138.

"Madison loved live events across every industry. She found joy in the entire experience, from the excitement of getting ready to the anticipation leading up to each moment, and ultimately, fully immersing herself in the experience," said Michelle Dubiski, Madison's mother and the Co-Founder and Board VP of Pink Bows Foundation. "This thoughtfully curated collection, designed for both men and women, is an extension of that spirit. Every piece was created with her in mind, and every purchase helps advance our mission to ensure no other family endures what ours did."

All pieces incorporate Madison's favorite colors and Pink Bows Foundation's signature design elements. Half of all proceeds directly support the foundation's crowd safety education programs, Showstop® Procedure training and Safe Space activations at live events.

"When the Pink Bows Foundation came to us, it was an easy yes. This is exactly the kind of partnership our brand was built for: products that mean something, made for people who show up. We're honored to carry Madison's legacy into every bag," said Meredith Jurica, founder of Makeup Junkie Bags.

The collection is available now HERE.

"For those who do well, must also do good. Always give back!" – Madison Dubiski, 2021.

For more information about Pink Bows Foundation and its crowd safety programs, visit pinkbowsfoundation.org.

About Pink Bows Foundation

Pink Bows Foundation was established by the Dubiski family in honor of Madison Alexis Dubiski, one of 10 victims lost in the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush in Houston. The foundation works to transform immense grief into action by advancing crowd safety education through its accredited Showstop® Procedure training course, offered globally, and by providing Safe Space Tent activations at live events. Rooted in Madison's legacy of kindness and purpose, Pink Bows Foundation is building a future where every crowd comes home safely. For more information, visit pinkbowsfoundation.org and follow the foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Makeup Junkie Bags

Makeup Junkie Bags started with a simple problem: messy, hard-to-clean makeup bags that never stayed open. After one too many spills, founder Meredith Jurica sat down at her kitchen table, sewing machine in hand, and created something better: a bag that lays flat, wipes clean, zips wide open, and looks stunning while doing it. Today, Makeup Junkie Bags are handmade in Texas with the same care and attention to detail as that very first prototype. The brand expanded to more than 5,000 stores, including Buc-ee's, after appearing on Shark Tank. For more information, visit makeupjunkiebags.com.

SOURCE Pink Bows Foundation