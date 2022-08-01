Pink Energy and Susan G. Komen® Partner to Support Breast Cancer Research & Save Lives

Leading Solar Installation Company Pledges Awareness and Funds to Komen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Energy, a leading energy efficiency and solar installation company providing premium Tier-1 solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers, announced today a new partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. Pink Energy will help Komen's life-saving work by raising critical funds through its nationwide awareness and fundraising campaigns.

Pink Energy is making a commitment to donate $50 on behalf of every residential solar installation it completes over the next 12 months in each of the 16 states in which it operates. Pink Energy's annual fundraising goal is $250,000 and it hopes to surpass that corporate giving target by educating and inspiring homeowners to make their own donations directly to Susan G. Komen. Additionally, the company will be the presenting sponsor, and CEO Jayson Waller will be Chair, for the first annual MORE THAN PINK Walk in Charlotte this fall.

"We are honored to be a partner with Susan G. Komen and support their vital work while playing our part in helping to find a cure for breast cancer," said Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller. "Supporting worthy causes has always been an important part of our company culture at Pink Energy, and this partnership reinforces our commitment of giving back while doing good things for people and for the planet."

Regrettably, since 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has been touched or will be touched by this disease. Breast cancer not only affects the person who is diagnosed, but its impact is also felt by their family and friends. Komen is the trusted partner of breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families, providing critical information and support throughout the breast cancer journey.

"Our partnership with Pink Energy is a prime example of the many diverse ways people and organizations can creatively support Susan G. Komen," said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Komen. "Their support will benefit breast cancer patients across the nation as our programs continue to reach communities in every corner of the country. Creating a world without breast cancer is our vision, and Pink Energy will help us make that a reality."

Funds raised by this partnership will help support Komen's work to advocate on behalf of breast cancer patients and survivors, invest in breakthrough research and provide needed support to those facing breast cancer today.

About Pink Energy

Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides premium Tier 1 solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 2,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 16 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information, visit http://www.gopink.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

