PINK ENLISTS ACTOR & PRODUCER DARREN BARNET AS FIRST-EVER CELEBRITY MALE BRAND AMBASSADOR

Victoria's Secret PINK is excited to announce actor and producer Darren Barnet – best known for his starring role in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever – as its first-ever celebrity male brand ambassador, as part of the brand's continued focus on inclusivity.

Throughout the year, Darren will promote PINK's Gender Free collection, inclusive of shorts, tees, matching sweat sets and accessories, and help launch new styles, most notably being the face of PINK's upcoming Fleece Shirt Jacket launch this fall. Darren will also be curating a list of his favorite PINK products and participating in various activations that support the brand's key initiatives, as part of PINK's ongoing commitment to inclusivity, fostering positive mental health, and empowering young adults.

"Filming Never Have I Ever definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are," said Darren Barnet. "I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I'm really honored to be a part of this team."

To kick off the partnership, Darren will serve as a judge for the fourth-annual PINK With Purpose Project , alongside fellow brand ambassadors Chloe x Halle and Remi Bader. This year, 10 young adults will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to fund their project supporting PINK's core values of People, Purpose, or Planet.

Darren will also be participating in the brand's Mental Health Awareness Month activations, including taking part in an Instagram Live conversation with @VSPINK partners and brand ambassadors, where he'll share his own experiences, and tips for prioritizing his mental health.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults," said Amy Hauk, CEO of PINK. "As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence."

For more information on the brand's latest initiatives and collection launches, follow @VSPINK.

About Victoria's Secret PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

About Darren Barnet

Actor and producer Darren Barnet is best known for his starring role as "Paxton Hall-Yoshida" on Netflix's hit series NEVER HAVE I EVER, which will premiere its third season in Summer 2021. He recently co-starred opposite Nina Dobrev in Netflix's LOVE HARD, and will voice the lead roles in upcoming Netflix animated series SAMURAI RABBIT: THE USAGI CHRONICLES and BLUE EYE SAMURAI. Barnet produced and starred in the upcoming horror film APOPHENIA. Additional credits include THIS IS US and AGENTS OF SHIELD.

