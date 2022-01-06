Pink Floyd, Mötley Crüe, Grateful Dead Top 2022's List of the 50 Most Loved Bands

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store® (https://www.rockmerch.com) has published its 2022 list of the 50 Most Loved Bands, based on aggregate vinyl record, apparel and merch sales on its website in 2021.

"We called it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go to wardrobe or play a vinyl record instead of streaming that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, CEO RockMerch. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple generations from Elvis Presley to Foo Fighters."

Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2022:

Pink Floyd Mötley Crüe Grateful Dead Led Zeppelin AC/DC Def Leppard Rolling Stones Beatles KISS ZZ Top Jimi Hendrix Journey Creedence Clearwater Revival Guns N' Roses Metallica Queen Nirvana Iron Maiden David Bowie Foo Fighters Slipknot Black Sabbath Stone Temple Pilots Van Halen Bad Company Stevie Ray Vaughan Lynyrd Skynyrd Green Day Ramones Bon Jovi Tool Red Hot Chili Peppers Poison The Police Janis Joplin Misfits Weezer Blondie Scorpions The Who Doors Prince Elvis Presley Billy Idol Alice In Chains Rush Fleetwood Mac Johnny Cash Bob Marley Motörhead

