Pink Fund Announces Gissoo DeCotiis As New Board Member

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Fund is proud to announce the appointment of Gissoo DeCotiis to its board of directors, effective April 29, 2024. DeCotiis is head of Global Advocacy & Strategic Relations and Oncology Medical Affairs for Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company with corporate origins in Japan and more than 120 years of scientific expertise. With the addition of DeCotiis, Pink Fund's board of directors consists of nine distinguished professionals in various industries charged with governance and fiscal oversight while championing Pink Fund's mission.

Gissoo DeCotiis

DeCotiis has more than 30 years of experience in various industries with a Master's Degree in Business (Finance). She joined Daiichi Sankyo in 2018 as Sr. Director of Global Advocacy in Global Medical Affairs and has been involved with all early and late-stage assets for the organization.

"After losing my beloved brother to cancer at 58, my life's work became centered on understanding and addressing the needs of those living with the disease by listening to the experts – the patients themselves," DeCotiis said. "Pink Fund plays a crucial role in this mission by helping patients and families tackle the financial struggles that so often accompany a cancer diagnosis. As part of Pink Fund, I can honor my brother's legacy by ensuring financial hurdles do not impede the vital care and support patients and their families desperately need."

DeCotiis' passion for advocacy and dedication to patients will add invaluable insight to the board.

"I am delighted with the rest of the Board of Directors of Pink Fund to welcome Gissoo DeCotiis to our board," Molly MacDonald, CEO of Pink Fund said. "Gissoo's personal and professional deep understanding of cancer gives her particular insight into the financial struggles patients face when undergoing treatment. We look forward to learning from her and working with her for the benefit of those we serve."

ABOUT PINK FUND

Pink Fund is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides education and financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. Founded in 2006, Pink Fund has provided more than $8.2 million in financial relief to breast cancer survivors. Give help or get help at PinkFund.org.

