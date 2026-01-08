PINK FUND KICKS OFF 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH HISTORIC ESTATE GIFT

Pink Fund marks its 20th anniversary with a $1-million estate gift and plans for a year-long anniversary celebration.

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Fund, a national nonprofit providing financial assistance to breast cancer patients in active treatment, proudly announced the start of its 20th anniversary with a transformational $1 million estate gift from the Helen "Misty" Tyree Trust. The gift brings Pink Fund's endowment balance to over $1 million for the first time in organization history.

Pink Fund's Commemorative 20th Anniversary Logo

Co-founded in 2006 by breast cancer survivor Molly MacDonald and her husband Tom Pettit, Pink Fund helps patients meet critical expenses for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance premiums, allowing them to focus on healing rather than financial strain. Over the past two decades, Pink Fund has distributed more than $10 million in financial support to patients nationwide.

"This extraordinary estate gift from the Helen 'Misty' Tyree Trust marks a historic moment for Pink Fund," said Molly MacDonald, co-founder and CEO. "Surpassing a $1 million endowment ensures long‑term sustainability and strengthens our ability to support patients for generations to come. As we celebrate 20 years and surpass $10 million distributed, we're inviting our supporters, donors, and partners to be part of our next 20 in a more meaningful way. The need for financial support among patients is growing faster than ever, and every contribution helps sustain our mission and ensures that no patient has to choose between paying for treatment and keeping a roof over their head."

The 20th anniversary will also be marked with a commemorative logo symbolizing both two decades of tangible assistance for breast cancer patients and the invaluable support from partners, donors and volunteers. It will be used throughout 2026 in all Pink Fund marketing and branding.

Throughout 2026, Pink Fund will commemorate its 20th anniversary with special events, storytelling campaigns, and opportunities for donors, partners, and survivors to reflect on two decades of impact and help shape the organization's next chapter.

ABOUT PINK FUND

Pink Fund is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides education and financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. Founded in 2006, Pink Fund has provided more than $10 million in financial relief to breast cancer survivors. Give help or get help at PinkFund.org.

