Pink Fund's Molly MacDonald Honored as 2019 AARP Purpose Prize Fellow for Her Mission-Focused Work

The Pink Fund is a non-profit organization that provides financial support to help meet the basic cost-of- living expenses of breast cancer patients in active treatment. It offers a 90-day grant program that allows patients to meet their critical expenses for housing, transportation, utilities and insurance premiums, so they can focus on getting well.

"I am truly honored to sit among a group of passionate advocates for those less fortunate than ourselves. It is a gift to be able to use the second half of my life to give back to those in need through The Pink Fund," said MacDonald. To date, The Pink Fund has provided $3.5 million in monetary assistance to over 2,289 breast cancer patients across the United States.

"AARP Purpose Prize fellows tackle some of the greatest societal challenges of our time and are making a difference in their communities and further afield," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "We are proud to recognize the great work they are doing with the AARP Purpose Prize award, and to celebrate a new story of aging – one full of meaningful impact and limitless possibilities."

