PINK Is Giving Away $250,000 To Help You Get Back To You This Back-To-School Season

To uncover how Gen Z really feels about heading into the back-to-school season, PINK conducted a nationwide survey* which found that the top three adjectives to describe their current feelings are: hopeful (40%), anxious (38%) and ready (30%). When asked about activities they're most ready to go back to, respondents ranked restaurants (56%), traveling (50%), attending events (sports, concerts, etc.) (48%), in-person time with family and friends (45%) and in-person shopping (41%) at the top.

Additionally, while 55% of respondents say they are ready to do things they haven't been able to during the pandemic, 43% say they want to do things differently, suggesting the pandemic has made young people reconsider their priorities. Despite the uncertainty and mixed emotions surrounding this time, Gen Z showed that they are still full of dreams. In an open ended question, respondents shared their aspirations and goals for this year, including everything from becoming a chef, having financial independence, fixing the healthcare system, getting out of their comfort zone and traveling the world.

Whatever you're looking forward to doing most this year, PINK wants to help you get there. The brand is giving away a total of $250,000 to help you get back to YOU. 500 lucky winners will receive $500 each to put towards anything that makes them feel their best – whether it's a membership at a yoga studio, a visit to see a friend, help with textbooks or a class to pursue a passion project. To enter, starting now until Aug. 28, create a video on Instagram explaining how you would use the $500 to feel like yourself again, add the hashtags #PINKBackToYou and #PINKSweepstakes, tag @VSPINK in your post and follow @VSPINK on Instagram.

Plus, to give customers a chance to relax, reflect, shake things off and write their future in person, PINK is launching a pop-up "Back To ___" event tour. The event tour starts at The Gulch in Nashville from Aug. 12 – Aug. 14, then heads to Atlantic Station in Atlanta from Aug. 19 – Aug. 21 and ends at The Sparkman Wharf in Tampa from Aug. 26 – Aug. 28. Customers can enjoy an IRL, immersive experience including a zen garden reflection zone and dance tunnel, and receive an exclusive swag bag filled with goodies like a limited-edition activity journal created in collaboration with We The Urban and The Jed Foundation, as well as PINK beauty products, custom ear buds and more!

"We recognize that this new normal is unfamiliar and uncertain, so we want to help our customers navigate this time however we can," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK. "Our 'Back To ___' campaign is all about helping young adults feel like their best selves, so we're honored to join them on this journey of self-love and, of course, dress them along the way!"

For more details on the "Back To ___" campaign, pop-up event tour and official sweepstakes rules, download the PINK Nation App and visit the PINK Back to YOU microsite. To check out all of PINK's latest fall apparel and accessories, visit PINK's website.

*PINK's Back To __ Campaign Survey was conducted by the social impact consultancy DoSomethingStrategic among a representative sample of 1,000 young adults of the general population (ages 18-24) from July 21 to July 29, 2021.

About VS PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret PINK