Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 Opens With New Category For North America

2021 was a record-breaking year for the competition: over 10,000 entries were submitted from more than 70 countries across the world. 'During my years as a judge, then as Chairman of the Judges, I've watched the Awards grow into one of the most important and much-loved photographic competitions in the world,' says David Loftus, Chair of Judges.

With over 25 categories, the Awards recognise the great diversity of ways in which food touches our lives. 'What is really wonderful is the ever-increasing breadth of imagery, from still life to landscape, interior to portraiture, the macro to the immense, intimate street photography to epic drone images, the scope becomes greater year by year.' continues Loftus. 'Judging is always a humbling and enlightening experience and I so look forward to the coming year.'

2022 sees an important expansion of the Awards with the introduction of Regional Awards as an additional celebration of winners from around the world. And in another exciting development, the 2022 winner of The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographer, launched last year in memory of Finland's greatest woman photographer, will receive an exclusive trip to Finland courtesy of VisitFinland.

This year's global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes Phillip Prodger, Executive Director, Curatorial Exhibitions, LA and former Head of Photographs, National Portrait Gallery, London, Nik Sharma, Cookbook author, Photographer, Columnist, Andy Adams, FlakPhoto Projects Curator & Director, Rein Skullerud, Head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme and Magui Chadwick, Family Ambassador, Viňa Errazuriz and Viňa Seňa.

The media coverage of the Awards continues to grow across the world. To date, last year's photographs have been covered by media in over 40 countries: from the BBC, The Times, Forbes, National Geographic and MSN, to Corriere della Sera, China Daily, Vanity Fair and El Mundo.

Enter the competition at www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com

SOURCE Pink Lady® America