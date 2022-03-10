Pink Luminous Breast Receives U.S. Patent Approval Earning a $37 Million Valuation from Top Four Accounting Firm

MIAMI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Luminous Breast (PLB), the first direct-to-consumer device to detect breast abnormalities, comes out of the gate strong with $37M valuation from top four accounting firm after receiving the much-anticipated United States Utility Patent approval.

Pink Luminous Breast was developed by company Founder CEO Marylin Dans, who at the young age of 17 had a mass removed. "Our goal, since inception, has been to create awareness and make self-familiarity a part of a woman's routine. We wanted to develop a simple easy to use device that would provide a visual reference to work in conjunction with routine breast self-examinations and annual mammograms," said Dans.

Mammograms, long recognized as the gold standard for breast cancer detection, also have well documented constraints which studies have found hinder women from performing their scheduled annual mammograms; X-ray exposure, regulated facilities, inconvenience, required trained personnel, the pain and discomfort experienced during testing.

Dans' hand held device (PLB) works by emitting a LED red light with a harmless spectrum of 640–800 nanometers that is safely absorbed by hemoglobin, allowing the transillumination through the breast tissue and observations of abnormalities represented by darker or shadowing areas. In an IRB double blind study conducted by University of Puerto Rico Ponce and Ponce Research Institute and peered reviewed by Frontiers the renown Scientific open research platform, found the Pink Luminous Breast device when compared with mammography has a higher sensitivity (89.6%) and specificity (96.4%) for detecting breast abnormalities comparable to the adjusted mammography variables: 86.3% and 68.9% respectively.

"Just as everyone has a tooth brush for routine dental care, we want every household to have a PLB for breast health. This is so incredibly important especially now when the World Health Organization (WHO) has just announced that breast cancer has over taken lung cancer as the world's most commonly diagnosed cancer. Our direct-to-consumer strategy will not only blaze a trail by creating the first ever market place, but our pricing will break down socio-economic barriers," said newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer Kimberly P Sharp.

Pink Luminous Breast's strong valuation, and proven efficiency confirms its market maker position setting the company up for exponential growth.

