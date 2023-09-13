Pink Shark PR Announces Launch of Startup Press Accelerator

The Startup Press Accelerator is a first of its kind program uniquely designed to amplify messaging for startup companies and early-stage founders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Shark PR , the women-owned international public relations agency today announced the launch of the first of its kind Startup Press Accelerator program. The innovative program is specifically focused on securing press opportunities for early-stage companies and founders to accelerate their presence in the press, increase their brand awareness, and help them catch both investor and customer attention.

" We saw a gap in the market that our skills as a PR agency could uniquely fill — a low-cost option for tech startups, self-funded founders and new businesses to have the chance to score top tier press at an affordable price. We're so happy to roll out this new solution that supports a vital, yet underrepresented and underserved community of leaders and entrepreneurs," states Pink Shark PR CEO and co-founder Alex Grizinski.

"Traditional PR strategies are oftentimes too expensive, too complicated, and too bloated for early-stage companies. We always say that our company's DNA is startup first, PR second. And because of this we were able to design a program that was truly built for early-stage companies and what they need to secure press coverage that's impactful for their growth and funding goals," said Jenny Beres, Pink Shark PR president and co-founder.

Participants in the Startup Press Accelerator program receive guidance in message crafting, assistance in press release production, and an introduction to a wide range of industry specific journalists. Current participants have received interviews with Fast Company, INC, CNBC, CBS, Business Insider, TechCrunch, Yahoo!, and more.

About Pink Shark PR

Pink Shark PR is an international PR agency partnering with founders, funders, and world class achievers who are dedicated to leveling the playing field in the most cutting-edge industries. Pink Shark breaks down barriers that have long kept women and BIPOC sidelined in some of the most stubborn legacy industries like Fintech, AI, Cybersecurity, and Venture Capital. Clients include headline makers in innovation, social responsibility, and fierce dedication to smashing the glass ceiling for all.

