Pink Stork selected as one of top 50 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch

GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch recognizes growing second-stage companies headquartered in Florida with between 6 and 150 employees and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million in 2020. Despite the pandemic, these companies projected continued growth in 2021, with a 62% revenue increase and 49% growth in employees compared to 2020.

Pink Stork was founded by Amy Upchurch in 2015 after overcoming her personal health struggles. The line's best-selling products include a Fertility Support Supplement, Women's Multi Vitamin, Total Collagen Gummies, a Total Prenatal Supplement, and Nausea Sweets.

"I felt called by God to create a company that would come alongside other women and support them on their wellness journeys. Every day, we hear from customers and see the positive impact that our company has had on them and their families. Being selected as an Honoree of the Florida Companies to Watch Award represents our potential to grow to help many more women. And that's really exciting to me and my team. That's our mission," said Pink Stork CEO and Founder Amy Upchurch.

Pink Stork also supports the local St. Augustine community through outreach, such as care packages to local women, clothing and toy drives, wellness product donations to nonprofits throughout St. Johns County, and lunches with goodie bags for local teachers. Amy Upchurch also mentors and supports other female entrepreneurs.

"I started this company as a military spouse from our tax refund that year, and I built it while we were stationed around the country with the Marine Corps. We could have moved anywhere, but we made the intentional decision to move back to my hometown of St. Augustine, FL, to grow our business, create jobs, and support the local economy," said Upchurch. "With Pink Stork, I not only want to support our customers, I also want to help empower other women, create professional opportunities for them, and help them achieve their dreams. I'm proud to say that over 80% of our staff are women."

The GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch recognizes the different approach needed to successfully grow and scale a business and celebrates those that are working to achieve this goal. The Honorees represent a unique group of scalable, high-growth enterprises that are an important segment of Florida's economy, and they will be recognized on February 17, 2022, at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit https://growfl.com/flctw21/about-flctw/.

About Pink Stork:

