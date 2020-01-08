Pink Taco Celebrates Opening in Miami's South Beach with an Exclusive VIP Party Featuring Celebrity Guest Snoop Dogg and Live Set by DJ SNOOPADELIC

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Taco (or "the Company"), the iconic, playful Mexican restaurant brand, today announced the opening of its latest location in Miami Beach, Florida, as part of Pink Taco's strong growth strategy.

Founded in 1999, Pink Taco is a unique restaurant brand that serves tacos with local, fresh ingredients. The opening of Pink Taco in Miami will mark the second new location in the last six months, following the successful launch of Boston in October 2019, and will complement existing Company-owned restaurants in Los Angeles and Chicago, and food trucks in its operating markets supplementing Pink Taco's core restaurant operations. As Pink Taco continues to grow in premier metropolitan areas, it stays true to its 'Keep-It-Real' and 'Uncomplicated' foundation, in an entertaining 'Kick Ass-Good Time' atmosphere; serving up real food and great service.

"We are excited to bring Pink Taco to Miami and delight guests with the world-class dining experience for which this iconic brand is known," said Randy Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer of Pink Taco. "We see compelling opportunities to continue to expand and execute on the Company's accelerated growth strategy, with additional new locations to announce later in 2020."

Pink Taco will celebrate the opening at 1200 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach with an exclusive VIP party on January 10, 2020, featuring celebrity guest Snoop Dogg as well as a live set by DJ SNOOPADELIC, and will open to the public on January 14, 2020. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating, and offer its unique guest experience that includes Pink Taco staples such as the signature house-made guacamole and premium tacos and unique cocktails, such as strawberry margarita served in a real pineapple and shareable cocktails.

About Pink Taco

Pink Taco started in 1999, with a vision to keep it real: serve only fresh food and quality cocktails in an energetic and vibrant restaurant. Pink Taco thinks local and keeps things uncomplicated. Whether it's a strawberry margarita served in a real pineapple or signature chicken "Pink Tacos," bright flavors and playful presentations are the hallmarks of Pink Taco's constantly inspired menu. Pink Taco restaurants are located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California, in River North Chicago, Illinois, in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the Seaport neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, and now on the Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.

Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Tim Ragones / Kate Clark

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Pink Taco

Related Links

http://www.pinktaco.com

