Pink Taco, the Iconic, "Keep-it-Real" Mexican Restaurant Brand, Announces Two New Gateway Locations in Washington, D.C., and New York City

The New York City location at 7 Times Square is steps away from the theater and world-class shopping, and is just blocks away from the iconic Madison Square Garden and Penn Station. The Company expects to open in New York City in fall of 2022.

The Washington, D.C., location at 100 M Street SE will be in the heart of the city's historic Navy Yard neighborhood. Situated two blocks from Nationals Park in the midst of the city's eclectic riverfront community with specialty retail and gourmet food, the restaurant will be steps away from The Yards, a 48-acre mixed use development with shopping, restaurants and residential units. The Company expects to open in Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2022.

"Pink Taco's adventurous concept and innovative, yet uncomplicated dining experience fits perfectly within the vibrant nature of the historic Navy Yard and Times Square neighborhoods," said Stephan Schneider, Chief Operating Officer at Pink Taco. "As we continue to pursue aggressive growth and bring local thinking, the best farm-fresh ingredients and our hip guest experience to major entertainment markets both in the U.S. and internationally, these new locations underscore our long-term plan for the business. We hope to bring Pink Taco's unique style as a destination of choice all over the world."

"This expansion is a testament to the genuine hospitality, playfully presented food and drinks, and unforgettable atmosphere that Pink Taco provides thousands of guests every day around the country," said Mr. Schneider. "We look forward to building on the success and momentum within the business with two new, modern restaurants in the most sought after neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., and New York City."

Pink Taco is a favorite of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Aniston, Steven Tyler, Halle Berry and many more. The Washington, D.C., and New York City restaurants will complement existing locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Miami Beach in Pink Taco's continued expansion to major entertainment markets in the U.S. and around the world.

The Company is also actively looking to identify new locations in destination cities across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, including Lower Manhattan, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Riyadh.

About Pink Taco

Pink Taco was founded in 1999 by the late Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton, and grandson of Morton's Restaurant Group founder, Arnie Morton, continuing the family legacy of restauranteurs. Under Harry's leadership, Pink Taco established a vision to "Keep-It-Real" by serving only fresh food and quality cocktails in an energetic and vibrant restaurant. Pink Taco thinks local and keeps things uncomplicated to create a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience with a rock n' roll vibe for customers, keeping Harry's vision alive. Pink Taco restaurants are located in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Miami Beach, with locations in New York City and Washington D.C. opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.

