Pink Taco, the Iconic, "Keep-It-Real" Mexican Restaurant Brand with a Rocking Vibe, Appoints Stephan Schneider as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Taco (or the "Company"), the iconic, "Keep-It-Real" Mexican restaurant brand with a rocking vibe, today announced that it has appointed Stephan Schneider as Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Mr. Schneider will be based in the New York City area.

Mr. Schneider, a hospitality and food service industry veteran, brings over 15 years of experience in driving revenue performance, growth and service excellence at numerous companies around the world.

In his new role, Mr. Schneider will be responsible for overseeing operations across all locations and growing the brand globally by focusing on the innovative, hip and bespoke experiences that make Pink Taco a destination of choice.

Since its founding in 1999 by restauranteur Harry Morton, Pink Taco has provided customers a one-of-a-kind experience defined by a creative and original menu with farm-fresh ingredients and signature, crafted cocktails. By remaining committed to its "Keep-It-Real" motto and uncomplicated foundation, Pink Taco has kept customers coming back to treat themselves and their friends to great food, drinks and vibes in an unforgettable, rock n' roll atmosphere. Pink Taco is a favorite of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Aniston and many more.

"This is an exciting time for Pink Taco as the company continues to execute its aggressive expansion plans and the country emerges from the previous shutdowns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr. Schneider. "For more than 20 years, Pink Taco has offered customers delicious food with farm-fresh ingredients and a unique dining experience, and I am looking forward to joining the talented Pink Taco team to help further the Company's next chapter of growth. We plan on opening new locations globally with merchandising and licensing arrangements."

Most recently, Mr. Schneider served as Executive Director of Operations at Aasha Group, based in Singapore, and Kaja Group, based in Indonesia. Between December 2017 and November 2019, he was the Director of Restaurant Operations in the United States at Hakkasan Group. In this role, Mr. Schneider was instrumental in creating the brand Hakkasan is today through the implementation of robust marketing and financial strategies. He has also served as the General Manager at Omina Night Club at Caesars Palace and the General Manager of Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand Casino. Mr. Schneider earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Science in Economics from Northeastern University with a minor in Management Marketing.

About Pink Taco

Pink Taco was founded in 1999 by the late Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton, and grandson of Morton's Restaurant Group founder, Arnie Morton, continuing the family legacy of restauranteurs. Under Harry's leadership, Pink Taco established a vision to "Keep-It-Real" by serving only fresh food and quality cocktails in an energetic and vibrant restaurant. Pink Taco thinks local and keeps things uncomplicated to create a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience with a rock n' roll vibe for customers, keeping Harry's vision alive. Pink Taco restaurants are located in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Miami Beach, with locations in New York City and Washington D.C. opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.

