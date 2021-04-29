PINK Teams Up With The Jed Foundation To Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month With Virtual "Make Your Move Fest"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret PINK is continuing its partnership with leading national nonprofit, The Jed Foundation, by turning Mental Health Awareness Month into action with a virtual 'Make Your Move Fest' and co-branded Hub launching May 1. The month-long interactive journey will span multiple social platforms and celebrates the ways movement, expression, connection and self-care can help us feel our best and get the most out of our lives. Throughout May, the brand is encouraging fans to show how they are taking actions – or making moves – that support their mental health using #MAKEYOURMOVE. For every post on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, PINK will donate $1, up to $250,000, to The Jed Foundation.

Each week during Mental Health Awareness Month, PINK – with expert advice from The Jed Foundation – will share experiences and moments surrounding four key themes: playfulness and expression (week one), nutrition and exercise (week two), self-care and coping (week three), and kindness and connection (week four). Fans and customers can look forward to everything from an exclusive performance by Grammy nominated sister duo, Chloe x Halle, a TikTok hashtag challenge, a fireside chat with major Gen Z celebrities and influencers, talks and activities led by PINK campus reps and leading content creators, workout classes and so much more. The 'Make Your Move Fest' is the latest iteration of the brand's PINK with Purpose platform, which launched last Fall with a mission to support and foster positive mental health within the young adult community.

"We're excited to kick off the 'Make Your Move Fest' and to be working with so many great partners to put a spotlight on mental health," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK. "Since the launch of our PINK with Purpose platform, we've been doubling down on our efforts to share resources and real-life stories around struggle and resilience. And while we wish we could all be together in-person, this initiative is a way for us to forge connections and create a positive impact in this digital world we're living in."

"This past year has been a reminder that mental health impacts every aspect of our lives, especially for young adults who reported concerning increases in stress, anxiety and hopelessness," said Courtney Knowles, Senior Advisor for The Jed Foundation. "Starting conversations about the simple, proactive actions we can take – or moves we can make – to support our mental health can be life-changing for so many people, communities and campuses."

For more details on the 'Make Your Move Fest,' follow @VSPINK on Instagram, download the PINK Nation App, and visit the PINK with Purpose page.

About VS PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Learn more at jedfoundation.org. Check out our programs including: JED Campus (jedcampus.org), Set to Go (settogo.org), ULifeline (ulifeline.org), Half of Us (halfofus.com), Love is Louder (loveislouder.com), and Seize the Awkward (seizetheawkward.org).

Connect with JED: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret PINK

Related Links

https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/pink

