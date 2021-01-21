PINK With Purpose Project Is Back And Better Than Ever!

"We are very excited to be bringing the PINK With Purpose Project back for a third year in a row in a bigger and better capacity," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK. "We are dedicated to shaping the PINK brand to be a model for inclusivity and diversity and feel that by opening up submissions to all gender identities nationwide we are furthering our mission of enriching and supporting the lives of young adults."

Each applicant will provide a brief video detailing how they would best use their award to empower themselves and/or others. Submissions will be judged based on the project's mission, audience engagement, near-term results and long-term impact, passion and inclusion. PINK has put together a group of notable judges including Amy Hauk, CEO of VS PINK, Chloe & Halle, Grammy- nominated sister singing duo and actors, Chloe Ting, leading Fitness YouTuber and Certified Personal Trainer, Courtney Knowles, Founder of Love is Louder and Senior Adviser to The Jed Foundation, Kennedy Walls, Founder and CEO of Aid the Journey and Valerie Kan, PINK Campus Rep Alum who will be joining forces in awarding 15 inspiring young adults with $25,000 each to fund their project.

"I'm super excited to be joining the PINK family," said Chloe Ting, a certified personal trainer and the leading Fitness YouTuber with over 17 million subscribers. "We share the same passion in empowering the lives of young adults, focusing not just on physical health but promoting the importance of mental health by encouraging today's youth to express themselves. I'm also honored to be named one of the judges for the PINK With Purpose Project and look forward to reviewing the submissions!"

Winners of the PINK With Purpose Project will be announced by April 2021.

For additional information follow @VSPINK on Instagram, and download the PINK Nation App to apply starting on February 16. Starting February 16 visit PINK stores nationwide to view previous PINK With Purpose Project winners.

About VS PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret PINK