Pinkberry Celebrates the Season with Two New Indulgent Frozen Yogurt Flavors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) is excited to announce two luxurious menu innovations available for a limited time that bring together rich, sophisticated flavors.

Dubai Chocolate is a global sensation and Pinkberry is thrilled to offer guests an indulgent Dubai Chocolate Frozen Yogurt build. This decadent treat blends an irresistibly smooth and creamy chocolate hazelnut frozen yogurt that's topped with crunchy toasted kataifi shredded phyllo, pistachio sauce and crushed roasted pistachios on top.

"Pinkberry's new Dubai Chocolate build represents our passion for flavor innovation and culinary creativity," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The Dubai Chocolate swirl embodies a global dessert experience that we are excited for guests to enjoy, but it's only available for a limited time so visit one of our stores nationwide and enjoy this delicious new treat."

Pinkberry is celebrating the season with another all-new frozen yogurt swirl that captures the coziness of winter -- Raspberry White Chocolate swirl featuring tart frozen yogurt topped with fresh raspberries, chocolate chips, and macarons. The brightness of raspberries with the creamy sweetness of white chocolate, this flavor is a joyful treat perfect for the holiday season.

Pinkberry's® Raspberry White Chocolate frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores nationwide until January 8, 2026.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Gift Cards

Make the holidays even more delicious with Pinkberry gift cards. Pinkberry is celebrating the holidays by offering a $15 BONUS eCard for every $50 in gift cards purchased on www.pinkberry.com. The $50 threshold can be reached by any combination of denominations. Minimum denomination is $10, with a maximum per card denomination of $100. Physical and e-gift cards do not expire. The $15 BONUS eCard will be delivered to the purchaser and expires February 28, 2026.

*Offer available online only from 11/03/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $15 BONUS eCards valid 11/03/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

