Pinkberry Unveils New Mango Lemonade Frozen Yogurt in Time for Spring!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) is kicking off the spring season with a new Mango Lemonade frozen yogurt. Available for a limited time only, this vibrant and refreshing flavor is now available at participating Pinkberry locations.

Blending the sweetness of mangoes with the tangy zing of lemonade, the new Mango Lemonade swirl is like a tropical vacation in a cup! Try it with your favorite toppings or ask for Pinkberry's recommended toppings: fresh mango, mango puree, and a lemon wedge.

Pinkberry's New Mango Lemonade Frozen Yogurt and Crushed Teas. Available for a limited time only.

Additionally, Pinkberry is adding two new crushed teas to the menu this season: Passion Mango and Watermelon. Passion Mango is made with cold brew black tea, passion fruit and mango flavored syrups, fresh mango pieces, and ice. Watermelon is made with cold brew hibiscus cooler tea, watermelon and pomegranate flavored syrups, fresh watermelon pieces and ice.

"At Pinkberry, we are on a continuous mission to delight our guests with unique flavor experiences," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "We believe the new Mango Lemonade swirl and the new crushed teas capture the freshness of the spring season and offer a tropical taste experience that our guests will love."

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

