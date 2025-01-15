PinkCherry's 2025 Sexiest Cities Revealed in a Spicy Interactive Map!

But wait, there's more: what other sexy secrets did PinkCherry uncover this year?

It turns out PinkCherry shoppers went the extra mile—literally! The total length of spicy purchases this year reached an astonishing 10,397,775 inches. That's equivalent to the height of 693 Empire State Buildings, or 6.5 trips around the Earth!

The secrets don't stop there, PinkCherry also revealed that:

Sioux City, IA: Biggest Assets—proudly purchasing the largest butt plugs on average.

Meridian, ID: Biggest Dicks—unapologetically preferring larger dildo sizes on average.

Oakland, CA: Toe-tally Obsessed–leading in the most foot-related toy purchases.

Las Vegas, NV: Bottoms Up– keeping things cheeky with the most anal toy purchases.

Austin, TX: Brattiest City—claiming the title for the most solo toys purchased.

Houston, TX: In Their Lover Era—a population with an affinity for couples' toys.

Seattle, WA: Love is Blind—putting trust in their partners with the largest stash of blindfolds.

Chicago, IL: Monster Smashers—snapping up the most fantasy creature dildos.

New York, NY: Most Submissive—tied up with the most purchases of cuffs and restraints.

Battle Creek, MI: Self-Obsessed— purchasing the most Clone-a-Willy/Pussy kits.

And now, the moment you've been waiting for:

America's #1 Sexiest City is Las Vegas, NV. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but it sounds like a great time to us. Sin City didn't just roll the dice - it hit the jackpot of sexy!

Coming in hot at second place, Brooklyn, NY. The vibes may be effortlessly cool, but clearly, things are heating up behind closed doors. Guess we know why it's the city that never sleeps!

Rounding out the Top 5 Sexiest Cities are San Antonio, TX, Portland, OR, and San Diego, CA, proving that heat, spice, and good vibes are a winning combination no matter the coast.

Curious where your city lands on the heat scale? Check out America's Sexiest Cities on PinkCherry.com to find out—warning: it's about to get steamy!

America's Top 10 Sexiest Cities

Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn, NY San Antonio, TX Portland, OR San Diego, CA Houston, TX Seattle, WA Denver, CO Baltimore, MD Phoenix, AZ

America's Top 10 Sexiest Towns

Spring, TX Marietta, GA Summerville, SC Fort Myers, FL Vancouver, WA Bozeman, MT Alexandria, VA Edmon, OK Bradenton, FL Conroe, TX

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry, one of North America's largest online sexual wellness retailers, has been delivering pleasure since 2007. With over 20 million pleasure products sold, PinkCherry is committed to making sex toys accessible to all. Offering over 7,000 products at competitive prices, real-time inventory, and discreet, free shipping on orders over $59. For more information, visit. Visit www.PinkCherry.com .

SOURCE PinkCherry