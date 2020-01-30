PinkCherry's CEO scores a 2020 XBIZ Executive Award

Mr. Freedman was presented with the 2020 XBIZ Businessman of the Year award at the Honors ceremony on Tuesday, January 14, during the XBIZ 2020 trade show in Los Angeles.

PinkCherry's CEO is the driving force behind propelling the exciting and influential brand to new heights of success. Mr. Freedman exemplifies the powerful mix of natural decision-making and hard-earned industry experience.

"When it comes to leading the company and the brand, Daniel [Freedman] is a passionate mover and shaker who sets high standards for himself and our team," commented Erin Sue, Director of Sales at PinkCherry. "Under Daniel's leadership, we are the #1 retailer and distributor that offers the largest selection of intimacy products, sex toys, and lingerie at the best prices. Additionally, we're rated the top for our customer service and same-day shipping."

"I am humbled by the award," said Daniel Freedman. "It means a lot to be recognized for the effort to make PinkCherry the best e-commerce brand in the industry. We have the best team in the industry, great vendor partners, and, most important, a wildly loyal customer base. Thanks to the people who work with us and shop with us, our company is now experiencing tremendous growth in both the US and Canada."

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry.com together with its wholesale division pinkcherrywholesale.com is an ever-expanding one-stop sex toy shop. Carrying 7,000+ products, PinkCherry operates a total of 110,000 sq ft warehouse space in the US and Canada. The company provides the best selection of adult products and lingerie along with competitive pricing, real-time inventory, fast shipping, and superior customer service.

