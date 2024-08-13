PINKDX APPOINTS DR. ROBERT S. EPSTEIN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DALY CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PinkDx, Inc., an early-stage diagnostics company focused on positively impacting the health of women throughout their life journey, today announced that Robert S. Epstein, M.D., M.S., a life sciences industry veteran, has joined its board of directors. His appointment follows the company's recent launch with $40 million in Series A funding to address unmet medical needs that uniquely impact women, beginning with gynecological cancer.

Robert S. Epstein, M.D., M.S.

Dr. Epstein is a strategic consultant to life sciences companies and an epidemiologist with extensive expertise in pharmacoeconomics and health outcomes research. From 2010 to 2012, Dr. Epstein served as president of the Medco-UBC division and as chief research and development officer of Medco Health Solutions, Inc., a managed healthcare company. Prior to that, Dr. Epstein served as Medco's chief medical officer from 1997 to 2010. He is a member of the board of directors of Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Illumina, Inc. and Veracyte, Inc., where he is the chairman. Dr. Epstein is the former president of the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research and served on the board of directors of the Drug Information Association and the International Society of Quality of Life. He has also served on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Evaluation of Genomic Applications in Practice & Prevention Stakeholder Committee and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Centers for Education and Research on Therapeutics Committee. Dr. Epstein holds a B.S. in Biomedical Science and an M.D. from the University of Michigan and an M.S. in Preventive Medicine from the University of Maryland.

"We are delighted to have a life sciences industry veteran of Dr. Epstein's caliber join the PinkDx board," said Bonnie Anderson, PinkDx's cofounder, chairwoman and chief executive officer. "His extensive expertise in genomics, clinical research and health economics will be especially important as we develop and seek reimbursement for our first test."

Leveraging its RNA-based, multi-omic discovery platform, PinkDx will initially focus on improving diagnostic outcomes for women who have vague symptoms that may signal a gynecological cancer. Each year in the United States, an estimated 1.5 million women1-3 present with general symptoms including bloating, pelvic pain and abnormal bleeding, for which the cause is not clear. Over 100,000 women in the U.S. are ultimately diagnosed with a gynecological cancer each year.4 PinkDx will develop solutions to replace invasive and painful diagnostic procedures and mitigate the significant delays women and their doctors often face in obtaining answers.

About PinkDx

PinkDx is an early-stage company focused on addressing the medical problems that women uniquely face by applying sophisticated scientific approaches to resolve them and providing answers that have an immediate, positive impact on their lives. The company's first indication will focus on overcoming diagnostic challenges for women who present with general symptoms that could signal a gynecological cancer. PinkDx is privately held, with Series A funding from prominent biotechnology investors, including Catalio Capital Management, The Production Board, Mountain Group Partners, Byers Capital and Mayo Clinic. The company's operations are in Daly City, California. For more information, please visit www.pinkdx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X/Twitter (@pinkdxinc).

