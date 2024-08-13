PinkNews Partners With OpenWeb to Build Healthy Community for LGBTQ+ Audience and Double-Down on First-Party Data

Collaboration enables PinkNews to engage loyal readership and improve community safety at scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's largest LGBTQ+ news and entertainment platform, PinkNews , announced its partnership with OpenWeb , the premium community engagement platform, to build robust first-party data and create a healthy, safe space for their community.

After years of experience managing and maintaining large audiences on social platforms, PinkNews understands first-hand the importance of creating a safe and healthy space for their audience. This partnership signals PinkNews' strategy to take this initiative one step further by investing in, and driving more engagement, with their on-site community. The collaboration brings OpenWeb's suite of AI-powered community experiences to PinkNews.com, which aim to foster user loyalty, deep engagement, healthy conversations, and robust first-party data.

OpenWeb's scalable content moderation capabilities have allowed PinkNews to open comments to all PinkNews visitors, including those who register for free accounts. This has contributed to a 200% increase in new registrations. Prior, comments were only available to paid subscribers.

"At PinkNews, we're committed to providing our readers with a safe and informative space to engage with LGBTQ+ news and culture," said Sarah Watson, Chief Product Officer, PinkNews. "Our partnership with OpenWeb has empowered us to build an engaged and loyal readership—a key part of our growth strategy. Thanks to their moderation technology, we've opened our comments to all users while ensuring conversation remains respectful and productive."

"This partnership is the latest example of how publishers can create engaging and healthy communities at scale and future-proof their business with first-party data," said Nadav Shoval, Founder and CEO, OpenWeb. "We're thrilled to partner with PinkNews and bring community to their platform. Together, with our AI moderation tech, we're pushing back against toxicity. Hosting high quality conversations will help to create a healthier environment for LGBTQ+ readers and allies while helping PinkNews grow."

OpenWeb helps publishers like PinkNews cultivate meaningful user engagement, boosting key metrics such as time spent on site, page views, and user lifetime value.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve the quality of conversations online, building a healthier web where content creators of all kinds are empowered to thrive. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 5,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 150 million active users each month.

Founded in 2015, OpenWeb has over 350 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London, and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Georgian, Insight Partners, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $393 million in funding and is currently valued at $1.5 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT PINKNEWS

PinkNews is the world's largest and most influential LQBTQ+ media company producing some of the most read and watched LGBTQ+ content globally. Each month across our award-winning website, social platforms and app we reach over 150 million people. Founded in 2005 by CEO Benjamin Cohen, PinkNews exists to make the world a gayer place with an unrivalled LGBTQ+ global audience. Our role is to create community and connections, anchored by the content that matters most to our audience, by building these connections based on content that informs, entertains and inspires we can empower generations to shape the future - making the world a gayer place.

