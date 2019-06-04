Pinknic - The Annual Summer Picnic & Music Festival Returns To NYC For Its Biggest Event Yet July 19 + 20, 2019 | Randall's Island Park

As one of the trailblazers of the rosé movement in the U.S., co-founder and food and wine aficionado Pierrick Bouquet continues to oversee the expansion of Pinknic's food and beverage program. In addition to rosé and "frosé" from Chȃteau d'Esclans, Pinknic will also feature Champagne by G.H. Mumm, cocktail gardens featuring exclusive concoctions from Absolut Juice Edition, Beefeater Pink Gin, Altos Tequila, and trendy rosé cider from Angry Orchard. As the festival's name suggests, it wouldn't be a "Pinknic" without excellent food and this year's much larger food garden will offer selections from some of New Yorkers' favorite restaurants with options for any mood or dietary preference, such as Roberta's Pizza, Mission Ceviche, St. Tropez and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Pinknic's renowned pool area, surrounded by splendid cabanas, is available for VIP ticket holders looking for an exclusive and luxurious experience. The VIP Pool Lounge will also feature elevated dining and beverage options and supreme views of the stage, so that VIP attendees can enjoy Mark Ronson, Chromeo, Breakbot, Moon Boots, Pnau, and more with their feet in the water.

Both nights will include fireworks displays at sunset.

July 19, 2019: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. | July 20, 2019: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Since its inception in 2016, Pinknic has quickly become a New York City summer tradition, welcoming thousands of guests each year to eat, drink, play, and dance the day away. Pinknic is well-known for creating spectacular spaces that offer guests the experience of a lifetime – delightful beverages complemented by delicious food exquisitely prepared by local chefs, lively entertainment from world renowned bands and DJs, and activities that will surely charm and thrill all who attend.

