Pinknic - The Annual Summer Picnic & Music Festival Returns To NYC For Its Biggest Event Yet July 19 + 20, 2019 | Randall's Island Park
Jun 04, 2019, 08:26 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This July 19 and 20, an expanded Pinknic Music Festival returns to New York City for its fourth year—its first at its new home at Randall's Island Park. For 2019, Pinknic has expanded its musical offerings by doubling the size of the main stage and by adding a second stage for the first time. Creative director, co-founder and music buff Derek van Bakergem tapped Grammy- and Academy-award-winner Mark Ronson, performing with surprise guests from his upcoming album, Late Night Feelings, and Billboard-chart-topper Chromeo, performing live with a full band, to headline the main stage on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The second stage will feature two distinct shows that epitomize Pinknic's New York with a European touch: New York natives Kinder Circus bring their wild energy to spin on Friday, and The Frenchies, a group of international DJs with roots in France, are on deck on Saturday.
As one of the trailblazers of the rosé movement in the U.S., co-founder and food and wine aficionado Pierrick Bouquet continues to oversee the expansion of Pinknic's food and beverage program. In addition to rosé and "frosé" from Chȃteau d'Esclans, Pinknic will also feature Champagne by G.H. Mumm, cocktail gardens featuring exclusive concoctions from Absolut Juice Edition, Beefeater Pink Gin, Altos Tequila, and trendy rosé cider from Angry Orchard. As the festival's name suggests, it wouldn't be a "Pinknic" without excellent food and this year's much larger food garden will offer selections from some of New Yorkers' favorite restaurants with options for any mood or dietary preference, such as Roberta's Pizza, Mission Ceviche, St. Tropez and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
Pinknic's renowned pool area, surrounded by splendid cabanas, is available for VIP ticket holders looking for an exclusive and luxurious experience. The VIP Pool Lounge will also feature elevated dining and beverage options and supreme views of the stage, so that VIP attendees can enjoy Mark Ronson, Chromeo, Breakbot, Moon Boots, Pnau, and more with their feet in the water.
Both nights will include fireworks displays at sunset.
July 19, 2019: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. | July 20, 2019: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Since its inception in 2016, Pinknic has quickly become a New York City summer tradition, welcoming thousands of guests each year to eat, drink, play, and dance the day away. Pinknic is well-known for creating spectacular spaces that offer guests the experience of a lifetime – delightful beverages complemented by delicious food exquisitely prepared by local chefs, lively entertainment from world renowned bands and DJs, and activities that will surely charm and thrill all who attend.
