PINKSTER, THE NATION'S ORIGINAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HOLIDAY, RETURNS WITH JÉNEL STEVENS FROM THE WOMAN KING AND AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER YORUBA RICHEN!

News provided by

TRANSArt, Inc.

19 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

PINKSTER CELEBRATION, FOUNDED IN THE 1600S, STARTS MAY 27, 2023 IN KINGSTON, NY.

KINGSTON, N.Y., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRANSART & Cultural Services (TRANSART) announces its second annual Pinkster celebration with a week-long series of free events in Ulster County, NY. Known as Pinkster: Joy Is An Act of Resistance, the celebration features engaging activities to take place in and around Kingston from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Currently, TRANSART produces the biggest celebration of Pinkster in the country. Greer Smith, TRANSART founder shares: "This celebration illustrates what is central to the identity of the people of New York State and the shared heritage that informs America today. For Pinkster2023, joy translates into spirit – the spirit of joy that sustained enslaved people in the face of extreme hardship. Rooted in both the African and Dutch experiences of the 17th Century, Pinkster belongs to us all."

Contrary to popular sentiment, Pinkster, not Juneteenth, is the longest-running African American holiday in the United States.

Founded in the 17th century in the Mid-Hudson Valley (90 minutes north of NYC), the festive religious celebration was bought to North America by Dutch colonists and settlers. For hundreds of years, it has flourished as a primarily African American holiday embraced by enslaved Africans in the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, Long Island, and Brooklyn. Celebrated for hundreds of years, the holiday has recently seen a surge in interest (see The New York Times, 2013). For event details and free registration, visit www.transartinc.org/pinkster

Events include a day party with live performances, food tasting, reenactments, vendors, and more. Also, Pinkster2023 will feature a screening of The Woman King plus a talkback with the film's fight choreographer JÉNEL STEVENS, and a talkback with YORUBA RICHEN, the Peabody Award-winning director of How It Feels to Be Free and The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (also screening at Pinkster2023). IDRIS BREWSTER of Kinfolk will be on hand to help attendees access a virtual monument of Sojourner Truth that TRANSART commissioned. Brewster's participation reflects TRANSART's foray into emerging media. Another new highlight is the Pinkster Royal Teen Poetry Contest ($100 cash prize).

Media Contact: April R. Silver | [email protected] or (718) 756-8501

SOURCE TRANSArt, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.