Pinkston Named a 2020 Top Place to Work in PR

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkston, an international strategic communications agency based in the D.C.-metro area, has been selected as a 2020 Top Place to Work in PR by PRNEWS Group, the firm announced.

Each year, PRNEWS identifies top places to work in PR that "reflect outstanding performances in establishing an engaging workplace [that] allows employees to enjoy their work and help their companies grow." Top Place to Work in PR honors companies that best epitomize work-life balance, give back to the community and advocate for diversity and inclusion.

"The key to success in a field like strategic communications isn't complicated: hire the best people," said Christian Pinkston, founder and partner of Pinkston. "We put a high priority on creating a culture that is collaborative, challenging and rewarding. Those efforts have allowed us to attract the best talent and serve our clients well, which has fueled phenomenal growth in our business over the past several years."

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pinkston was the first business in the world to implement an innovative suite of solutions to enhance the safety of staff and client as they begin returning to work. Pinkston's four unique solutions work together to make its office self-disinfecting, providing continuous sanitization of air and surfaces in the firm's 16,000-square foot space.

In 2019, the company launched the Pinkston Institute, which provides employees with classroom-type courses in PR theory and application and develops resources that contribute to industry-wide conversations.

Pinkston offers all of its full-time employees one week of paid Volunteer Time Off (in addition to PTO) to serve in a 501(c)(3) organization of their choice. In addition, it offers a "Don't Go Dark" benefit on Fridays and around select holidays that allows employees to be away from the office to enjoy additional personal or family time while being responsive to client needs.

The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. It launched its weekly newsletter over 75 years ago.

About Pinkston

Pinkston is an international strategic communications agency that offers an integrated collection of earned- and owned-media capabilities, including messaging and writing, media relations, social media, video production, web development, digital marketing and graphic design. Founded in 2001 and based in the Washington, D.C. area, Pinkston serves a wide range of clients, including Fortune 100 companies, innovative technology startups, national non-profit organizations, international industry associations and numerous New York Times best-selling authors. Learn more at www.pinkston.co.

SOURCE Pinkston

Related Links

https://pinkston.co/

