Pinky Cole Hayes Powers Slutty Vegan's Comeback with a Standout First Half of 2026

World-famous Plant-based Burger Brand Rounds Up a Season of Industry Recognition, Reflects on Accelerating Franchise Growth Across New Markets and Its Florida Debut

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slutty Vegan, the world-famous, woman-owned plant-based burger brand founded by entrepreneur, author and reality-television star Pinky Cole Hayes, is capping the first half of 2026 with momentum on every front. Over the past year, the cult-favorite brand has earned national industry recognition, signed a wave of new franchise agreements across the country, and opened a new location in Baltimore.

So far in 2026, Slutty Vegan has earned national industry recognition, signed a wave of new franchise agreements across the country, and opened a new location in Baltimore.

The milestones cap a remarkable turnaround. After a highly public restructuring, Cole Hayes reclaimed her company, got to work rebuilding it and sharpened the brand's systems, leadership and franchise model.

Franchise Growth & Brand Momentum

In the first half of 2026, Slutty Vegan announced a run of new franchise agreements inked with experienced restaurant operators, who are the foundation of the brand's next chapter of growth:

Atlanta — New franchise agreement in Slutty Vegan's home market with Khadejah Davis and Jamel Douglas, who became the brand's first franchise owners by taking over and operating the brand's flagship location in Atlanta.

— New franchise agreement in Slutty Vegan's home market with Khadejah Davis and Jamel Douglas, who became the brand's first franchise owners by taking over and operating the brand's flagship location in Atlanta. Washington, D.C. — Franchise veteran Brandi Forte is leading development efforts in the D.C market with a new location, expanding the brand's East Coast footprint.

— Franchise veteran Brandi Forte is leading development efforts in the D.C market with a new location, expanding the brand's East Coast footprint. Detroit — Slutty Vegan's first signed franchise agreement in the Midwest led by local entrepreneur, Obinani Iwuoha, who brings nearly a decade of experience in the food and beverage sector.

— Slutty Vegan's first signed franchise agreement in the Midwest led by local entrepreneur, Obinani Iwuoha, who brings nearly a decade of experience in the food and beverage sector. Columbus & Cleveland, Ohio — A two-location Ohio agreement signed with Soul Republic Hospitality Group, led by Founder Akin Affrica, to build on the brand's presence in the Midwest.

Slutty Vegan is Making its Sunshine State Debut

Slutty Vegan also made its Florida debut official, signing franchise agreements to bring the brand to Miami. The Florida restaurant will be owned and operated by Khadejah Davis and Jamel Douglas, the same experienced operators behind the brand's flagship Atlanta location, extending a partnership that now spans two markets.

Already successful multi-unit franchise owners of Juici Patties, Davis and Douglas bring proven experience scaling high-performing food brands to one of the industry's most culture-driven, nationally recognized concepts. Their Florida signing makes progress on Slutty Vegan's broader strategy of expanding into high-opportunity markets with operators who understand both the business and the culture behind the brand.

Awards & Industry Recognition

Slutty Vegan and its founder, Cole Hayes, earned a series of honors and industry nods in the past year, including:

2026 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers — Cole Hayes was named one of the 25 executives honored in the food-service industry's closely watched annual report, recognizing the leaders shaping the future of dining.

— Cole Hayes was named one of the 25 executives honored in the food-service industry's closely watched annual report, recognizing the leaders shaping the future of dining. Lifetime Achievement Award, Black Chamber of Arizona — Cole Hayes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Black Chamber of Arizona's 27th Annual Pinnacle Pathways Gala, celebrating her impact as an entrepreneur and champion of business ownership.

— Cole Hayes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Black Chamber of Arizona's 27th Annual Pinnacle Pathways Gala, celebrating her impact as an entrepreneur and champion of business ownership. 2026 Food Lion CIAA Championship Tournament Ambassador — Cole Hayes, a Baltimore native, served as an official ambassador for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's 2026 men's and women's basketball championship, celebrating HBCU pride and entrepreneurship.

From the Founder

"A year ago, people counted us out," said Cole Hayes. "A year later, we're being recognized by our industry, opening in new markets across the country, and providing opportunities to own a business. This is what happens when you bet on yourself and refuse to give up – and we're just getting started."

Since launching in Atlanta in 2018, Slutty Vegan has grown from a viral burger concept into a nationally recognized brand known for bold flavors, high-energy customer experiences, and community impact. The brand's founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, is a best-selling author and philanthropist who built the brand from a single food truck into a cultural phenomenon. Cole Hayes has continued her rise to stardom this year with her television debut as a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 17th season, bringing her boldness and business savvy to one of television's most-watched franchises and introducing Slutty Vegan to millions of new fans.

The company's move into franchising marks growing demand for the brand across the country and a strategic focus on sustainable expansion in high-opportunity markets with experienced operators. For more information about the Slutty Vegan franchise opportunity, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise.

About Slutty Vegan

Founded in Atlanta in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur Aisha "Pinky" Cole Hayes, Slutty Vegan is a wildly popular, plant-based burger concept revolutionizing the fast-casual dining experience. Famous for its bold marketing, decadent vegan creations, and signature "Slut Sauce," the brand is on a mission to challenge the reputation of veganism as uptight and pleasureless. Slutty Vegan operates locations across the United States, continuing to expand its footprint and redefine the future of comfort food. For more information, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise.

SOURCE Slutty Vegan