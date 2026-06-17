Slutty Vegan Spreads the Love: Plant-Based Burger Brand Makes Midwest Debut in Detroit

World-Famous Concept Enters Historic New Market with Experienced Franchise Partner Leading Expansion

DETROIT, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slutty Vegan, the nationally recognized plant-based burger brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Pinky Cole Hayes, has officially signed a franchise agreement to bring the rapidly growing concept to Detroit, marking the brand's highly anticipated debut in the Midwest. The expansion is a significant milestone in Slutty Vegan's national growth strategy and signals growing demand for the brand in untapped major markets.

As the company continues to scale with experienced operators, Slutty Vegan has chosen a franchise partner who understands both the business fundamentals and the cultural essence of the brand.

Obinani Iwuoha will lead development of the Detroit location. Iwuoha has being living in the Detroit metro area for 20 years and brings nearly a decade of experience in the food and beverage sector. He demonstrates the entrepreneurial drive and commitment to community that Slutty Vegan looks for in every franchise partner.

"Expanding into Detroit represents a pivotal moment for us," said Pinky Cole Hayes, Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. "This city embodies the kind of resilience and boldness that Slutty Vegan was built on. We're proving that plant-based fast-casual can thrive in any market when you have the right people, the right message, and the right mission."

The Detroit location is expected to open later this year at 1441 W Elizabeth Street in the heart of Corktown. More details about the grand opening will be announced as the buildout progresses.

Since launching in Atlanta in 2018, Slutty Vegan has grown from a viral burger concept into a nationally recognized brand known for bold flavors, high-energy customer experiences, and community impact. The brand's founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, is a best-selling author and philanthropist who built the brand from a single food truck into a cultural phenomenon. Cole Hayes has continued her rise to stardom this year with her television debut as a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 17th season, bringing her boldness and business savvy to one of television's most-watched franchises and introducing Slutty Vegan to millions of new fans.

The company's move into franchising marks growing demand for the brand across the country and a strategic focus on sustainable expansion in high-opportunity markets with experienced operators. For more information about the Slutty Vegan franchise opportunity, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise.

About Slutty Vegan

Founded in Atlanta in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur Aisha "Pinky" Cole Hayes, Slutty Vegan is a wildly popular, plant-based burger concept revolutionizing the fast-casual dining experience. Famous for its bold marketing, decadent vegan creations, and signature "Slut Sauce," the brand is on a mission to challenge the reputation of veganism as uptight and pleasureless. Slutty Vegan operates locations across the United States, continuing to expand its footprint and redefine the future of comfort food. For more information, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Slutty Vegan