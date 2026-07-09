Slutty Vegan Spreads the Love to the Buckeye State with Ohio Debut in Columbus and Cleveland

World-Famous Plant-Based Burger Brand Enters Ohio with Experienced Operators Leading Expansion Across Two Major Markets

ATLANTA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slutty Vegan, the nationally recognized plant-based burger brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Pinky Cole Hayes, has officially signed franchise agreements to bring the rapidly growing concept to Columbus and Cleveland, marking the brand's highly anticipated debut in the state of Ohio. The expansion marks a major milestone in the company's continued national growth plan and signals rising demand for the brand across the Midwest.

As the company continues its growth momentum, Slutty Vegan has intentionally partnered with operators who understand both the business fundamentals and the culture behind the brand. Soul Republic Hospitality Group, led by Akin Affrica, will lead development efforts across the Ohio market, bringing the Slutty Vegan experience to both Columbus and Cleveland.

"Soul Republic Hospitality Group is excited to add Slutty Vegan to our family of Ohio based hospitality brands," said Akin Affrica, Founder of Soul Republic Hospitality Group. "I first visited Slutty Vegan in Atlanta in 2019 and quickly became a fan of both the guest experience and the business behind it. I knew then that I wanted to be part of the brand's growth. From that first email to Pinky to signing our franchise agreements, we have built Soul Republic into a family of seven brands and a dozen locations, and we could not be more ready to bring the Slutty Vegan experience to Ohio, beginning in Cleveland and Columbus."

The locations are anticipated to open sometime in the fall of 2026. More details about each location's grand opening will be made public as the buildouts progress.

"Ohio embodies the bold, hardworking and ready for something different energy that Slutty Vegan was built on," said Pinky Cole Hayes, Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. "Making our state debut in Columbus and Cleveland was a no-brainer and we're looking forward to creating opportunity, building legacy and proving that plant-based dining can be fun, loud and unapologetically delicious in these markets and every market we enter thereafter."

Since launching in Atlanta in 2018, Slutty Vegan has grown from a viral burger concept into a nationally recognized brand known for bold flavors, high-energy customer experiences, and community impact. The brand's founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, is a best-selling author and philanthropist who built the brand from a single food truck into a cultural phenomenon. Cole Hayes has continued her rise to stardom this year with her television debut as a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 17th season, bringing her boldness and business savvy to one of television's most-watched franchises and introducing Slutty Vegan to millions of new fans.

The company's move into franchising marks growing demand for the brand across the country and a strategic focus on sustainable expansion in high-opportunity markets with experienced operators. For more information about the Slutty Vegan franchise opportunity, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise. To learn more about Soul Republic Hospitality Group and its restaurants, visit soulrepublichg.com or connect on Instagram at @sluttyveganohio and @soulrepublichospitalitygroup.

About Slutty Vegan

Founded in Atlanta in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur Aisha "Pinky" Cole Hayes, Slutty Vegan is a wildly popular, plant-based burger concept revolutionizing the fast-casual dining experience. Famous for its bold marketing, decadent vegan creations, and signature "Slut Sauce," the brand is on a mission to challenge the reputation of veganism as uptight and pleasureless. Slutty Vegan operates locations across the United States, continuing to expand its footprint and redefine the future of comfort food. For more information, visit sluttyveganatl.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Slutty Vegan