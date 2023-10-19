PINMETO BECOMES FIRST ISO 27001 CERTIFIED COMPANY IN LOCATION MARKETING

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PinMeTo, a leading SaaS platform in the local search and marketing technology industry, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification (attached).

This internationally recognized standard underscores the company's strong commitment to information security and data protection. Working with an ISO 27001 certified company like PinMeTo offers customers enhanced trust and credibility due to rigorous data protection standards. This certification ensures robust risk management, regulatory compliance, and a commitment to continuous improvement in information security. Customers benefit from increased transparency, a competitive edge, streamlined vendor management, and peace of mind, knowing that their data is safeguarded with best practices.

ISO 27001 is one of the most prestigious certifications for information security management. It signifies that an organization has met the strict standards for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and has implemented appropriate security controls to manage and protect data.

Henrik Schmidt, CEO of PinMeTo, commented on the achievement, "As we continue to serve global enterprise companies in industries such as banking, government, retail, hospitality or global enterprise brands like Hertz, Starbucks, 7-Eleven, it's imperative that we keep the highest standards of data security. Achieving this certification is helping us build stronger, deeper relationships, enabling us to work more closely with customers, and achieve more successful outcomes together."

The ISO 27001 certification is especially important for companies in the digital space. With the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, businesses and their customers need assurance that their information is protected. The International Organization for Standardization, as an independent, non-governmental international organization, provides that assurance through its consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards. For businesses and organizations that collaborate with PinMeTo, this certification provides an added layer of trust, ensuring that their data is managed with the highest standards of security.

In the location marketing field, PinMeTo marketing and search technology for multi-location brands is proud to be the first company to be fully ISO 27001 certified. This includes not only PinMeTo products but also our global offices, processes, and all operations.

Location marketing is a strategy where businesses optimize their presence for search engines to target a specific geographic area. This allows companies to present more personalized messaging to local audiences, enhancing local sales, and actively manage their digital footprint. On search, maps and social media-platforms like Google, Apple Maps, Facebook and Instagram businesses can keep metadata such as visiting addresses, opening hours and photos current. Moreover, they can promptly address reviews, respond to messages, and engage with comments from social media ensuring real-time engagement with their local customers.

About PinMeTo

Founded in 2013 PinMeTo is a marketing and search technology for multi-location brands, trusted by enterprise companies like 7-Eleven, Asics, Hertz, and hundreds of other global brands. PinMeTo connects multi-location brands with the biggest search, map, and social media platforms, letting brands keep their business information up-to-date everywhere, manage their reviews, and maximize their social reach – all from one place.

For more information, interview opportunities, or additional assets, please contact Bernardo Candeias at [email protected] or Daniel Melkersson (+46739606140). We appreciate your interest and are available to assist with any media-related requests.

