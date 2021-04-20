Pinna, the Leading Family Audio-Streaming Platform, Announces Collaboration with Apple Subscriptions, Offering Their Original Content Through A New, Innovative Platform

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is a new, global marketplace that empowers audio creators, including Pinna, to offer premium subscriptions featuring a variety of benefits for individual shows, or curated groups of shows called channels, directly to listeners on Apple Podcasts.

When the platform launches next month, families will be able to purchase ad-free subscriptions to three Pinna channels, each tailor-made with original podcasts for specific age groups, for just $3.99 per month. These include:

Pinna Originals - Podcast Playdates (Ages 3-5)

Pinna Originals - Boredom Busters (Ages 6-8)

Pinna Originals - Chill or Thrills (Ages 9-12)

At launch, these thoughtfully curated channels from Pinna's library of award-winning original content will feature some of their most popular podcasts, including but not limited to:

Peabody award-winning sci-fi adventure series The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel

Wildly entertaining fairytale podcast Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest

Fan-driven podcast The Totally Unauthorized Minecraft Fan Show

Time For Kids Explains weekly news podcast - a collaboration with TIME Inc.

Early literacy & learning podcast Quentin & Alfie's ABC Adventures

Mystery podcast Opal Watson Private Eye

"Pinna is thrilled to be on the forefront of this exciting launch in collaboration with Apple," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will allow us to continue the expansion of our global reach, giving us a unique opportunity to tailor channels to specific ages and interests. Moreover, we're excited to be working with a brand that is equally committed to delivering high-quality, innovative and exceptional storytelling to consumers around the world."

Amy Kraft, Director of Development and Children's Programming at Pinna states, "Through extensive kid testing of our podcasts, we've learned what excites and activates kids. Our curated subscriptions delivered through Apple's innovative new platform will provide just-right listening experiences at every age and include comedies, mysteries, game shows, spooky stories, sci-fi and adventure, learning podcasts, trivia, and more." Kraft continues, "At Pinna, we pride ourselves on creating award-winning podcasts that deeply connect with kid listeners and get them giggling, guessing, wondering, puzzling and participating. We're thrilled to introduce even more families to our catalog of podcasts made just for kids through this collaboration."

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna's standalone subscription platform, with access to thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs is currently available on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. For more information visit www.pinna.fm. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc.

