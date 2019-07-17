Pinnacle Advertising Names Tracy Richards Its First-Ever Chief Growth Officer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Advertising announced today that Tracy Richards is joining the agency as their inaugural Chief Growth Officer. Tracy will be responsible for driving Pinnacle's growth initiatives and will report to Mike Magnusson, Founder & CEO. As part of her responsibilities, Tracy will focus on driving business development, marketing, and corporate communications efforts for the agency.

"Tracy has a proven track record of building business, driving growth and delivering marketing solutions for many of the world's largest agencies," said Magnusson. "We quickly realized that we speak the same language, share similar goals and have the same love for this business and our clients. This was an easy decision for Pinnacle."

Tracy is a new business veteran who began her career at a small digital agency and then spent 15 years at Organic, Inc., rising from an Account Executive to being named the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. She's held leadership roles at MXM and Weber Shandwick, where she focused on digital growth within retail, automotive, CPG, financial services, travel and B2B.



"I've been in this business for a long time and I could not be more excited about joining the Pinnacle team to push them to even greater heights," said Tracy. "The culture radiates through the hallways and I feel it's a direct result of the team's passion for the work and the clients. I am thrilled to join this amazing company and help it grow even further."

About Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing Group:

Established in 1998, Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group is a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Chicago. The agency's integrated approach leverages in-house capabilities including strategy, creative, social, digital, production and media planning and buying to create high-impact advertising campaigns.

To learn more about Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing Group, visit www.pinnacle-advertising.com.

Contact: Mike Magnusson, 847-255-0000, mmagnusson@pinnacle-advertising.com

SOURCE Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing Group

