Pinnacle Awarded GSA Schedule Contract

WARRENTON, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc., a leader in program and project management consulting and training services, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The five-year, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract allows government customers the ability to easily acquire Pinnacle's professional services and training solutions.

Being awarded this GSA contract differentiates Pinnacle as a top provider of Enterprise Project Management (EPM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Integrated Program Management (IPM) solutions for government agencies. Pinnacle is partnered with the leading project management software vendors, including Microsoft, Oracle, Deltek, and forProject Technology, and has a 28-year proven track record of successfully helping clients get more value from their EPM and PPM investments. With this award, federal agencies now have easier access to Pinnacle's services using the following Special Item Numbers in the GSA Advantage marketplace:

611430: Professional Services - Training

54151S: Information Technology - IT Services

541611: Professional Services - Business Administrative Services

"I am proud of our record of service with the federal government," said Michael Breuker, President of Pinnacle. "We are dedicated to improving project performance and enabling our customers to be successful. This contract gives us another way to help agencies meet their project and portfolio management goals."

"We understand that many federal agencies struggle with the unique challenges that come with the implementation of enterprise project management systems," said Jason Kinder, Pinnacle's Director of Marketing. "This contract award benefits government agencies by giving them easy access to our depth of knowledge and proven solutions."

Pinnacle's mission is simple - to help our clients improve performance through better management of projects, resources, and people across the enterprise. Our solutions can be leveraged across the enterprise for better project management of projects through a balanced integration of processes, information, tools, and people while maintaining a focus on adoption.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. is a leading management consulting firm dedicated to helping our clients improve business performance through better management of projects, people, and resources.

Founded in 1993, Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. provides consulting, training, and system implementation services to a worldwide client base. Pinnacle specializes in enterprise-wide management systems and practices including Enterprise Project Management (EPM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), Integrated Program Management (IPM), and Earned Value Management (EVM).

