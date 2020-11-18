Pinnacle Bank Announces Expansion into Silicon Valley

GILROY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) headquartered in Gilroy, CA announced today that their new office in Silicon Valley is open for business.

Pinnacle Bank's new full service banking office is located within the Pruneyard shopping center at 1999 S. Bascom Ave, Suite 100, Campbell, CA. The office will be open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The addition of this banking office enhances Pinnacle Bank's premier business banking experience from Salinas Valley to Silicon Valley.



"This is an exciting time for Pinnacle Bank. The location on the first floor of tower one within the Pruneyard will allow our team of professional bankers the opportunity to better service their current and future clients," stated Jeffrey D. Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pinnacle Bank opened in 2006 with an office in Morgan Hill. In 2007, their office in Gilroy opened. One year later they opened an office in Salinas. The goal of the board of directors and executive management has always been to provide business-banking services throughout their communities. Pinnacle Bank has more than $600 million in total assets and continues to be the bank of choice for many small to medium sized businesses.

Pinnacle Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank-rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Pinnacle Bank an A+ rating with a ranking of 80 out of 5035 U.S. banks analyzed. The Findley Reports named Pinnacle Bank a 2020 Super Premier performing bank.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

Media Contact:

Pinnacle Bank

Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO

408-762-7146

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank

