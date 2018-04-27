Pinnacle Bank Announces Q1 2018 Results

Loans were $278.1 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $17.9 million (7%) from the March 31, 2017 balance of $260.2 million. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018 was $3.7 million or 1.33% of loans compared to $3.5 million or 1.33% of loans at March 31, 2017.

Non-interest bearing deposits at March 31, 2018, increased 29% to $160.2 million from $124.4 million at March 31, 2017. Total deposits at March 31, 2018, were $313.6 million compared to $273.7 million at March 31, 2017, a 15% increase.

Credit quality remained strong with nonperforming assets totaling $39,000 (0.01% of assets) at March 31, 2018 compared to $305,000 (0.10% of assets) a year earlier.

"Building off the successes of 2017, Pinnacle Bank has a strong start to 2018. Our loans and deposits grew 7% and 15%, respectively over the first quarter of 2017 while net interest income grew 24%. Our relationship banking approach continues to draw and retain clients. As a top SBA 7(a) SBA lender in California, the first quarter included solid gains on the sale of SBA 7(a) loan guarantees. Our credit quality remained strong even as loans grew in a competitive environment," stated Jeffrey Payne, President and CEO. "We appreciate the continued efforts and contributions of our outstanding bankers, our committed directors and advisors and our many loyal clients."

The Bank's capital position remains above regulatory guidelines for well capitalized banks. At March 31, 2018, the Bank had a total capital ratio of 12.20%. Book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $8.79. Net interest margin in the first quarter of 2018 was 4.91%.

Pinnacle Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. The Findley Reports named Pinnacle Bank a 2017 Super Premier performing bank based upon 2016 performance.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based delivery. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and Salinas. For more information please go to www.pinnaclebankonline.com click on Investor Relations and Marc 2018 call report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in our primary service area and more generally in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. Pinnacle Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Media Contact:

Pinnacle Bank

Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO

408-762-7146

Summary Balance Sheet





Year over year change (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 $ % Total assets $ 353,134 $ 342,471 $ 308,447 $ 44,687 14% Gross loans $ 278,131 $ 273,114 $ 260,213 $ 17,918 7% Allowance for loan losses $ (3,695) $ (3,815) $ (3,461) $ (234) 7% Non-interest bearing deposits $ 160,182 $ 159,796 $ 124,437 $ 35,745 29% Interest-bearing deposits $ 153,419 $ 144,854 $ 149,217 $ 4,203 3% Total deposits $ 313,601 $ 304,650 $ 273,654 $ 39,948 15% Shareholders' equity $ 35,712 $ 34,235 $ 31,716 $ 3,996 13%

Summary Income Statement









(Unaudited, dollars in thousands Quarter ended Quarter ended Change Quarter ended Change except per share data) 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 % 3/31/2017 % Interest income $ 3,917 $ 3,810 3% $ 3,161 24% Interest expense 85 77 10% 71 19% Net interest income 3,833 3,733 3% 3,090 24% Provision for loan losses 75 160 -53% 257 -71% Non-interest income 922 982 -6% 778 18% Non-interest expense 3,079 2,867 7% 2,632 17% Income tax expense 491 1,153 -57% 430 14% Net income (loss) $ 1,110 $ 535 107% $ 550 102%











Basic Earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.14 104% $0.14 100% Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.13 109% $0.14 93% Book value per share $ 8.79 $ 8.65 2% $ 8.03 9% Shares outstanding at period end 4,065,002 3,959,883 3% 3,947,808 3% Return on average assets 1.30% 0.59%

0.75%

Return on average equity 12.72% 6.15%

7.96%











Minimum







required to be Capital Ratios 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 well-capitalized Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.29% 9.50% 10.02% 5.00% Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.04% 10.79% 10.08% 6.50% Tier 1 capital ratio 11.04% 10.79% 10.08% 8.00% Total capital ratio 12.20% 11.99% 11.24% 10.00%

Nonperforming assets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Nonperforming assets $ 39 $ 284 $ 305 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01% 0.08% 0.10%









