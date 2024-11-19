Pinnacle Claims Management, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Incident

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Claims Management, Inc. ("PCMI") experienced a data security incident that may affect the privacy of certain patient data.

On July 23, 2024, PCMI discovered that it was impacted by Progress Software's 2023 data breach. Progress's breach was caused by the exploitation of a security vulnerability in its MOVEit file transfer application. PCMI, upon learning that it was impacted, then worked with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a comprehensive review of the data at issue to determine whether personal information was involved. This process was completed on October 23, 2024. PCMI's review determined that the potentially impacted information included the following types of information: name, date of birth, treatment information and diagnosis information.

PCMI has provided written notice of this incident via First Class U.S. Mail to individuals for whom PCMI has been provided a valid address. In response to this incident, PCMI notified law enforcement and implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

Individuals who received a written notification letter or believe they might be impacted by this incident may also contact PCMI's dedicated assistance line at 1-855-277-8329, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, or write to PCMI at 6501 Irvine Center Drive, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92618.

In general, PCMI encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals have the right to place an initial or extended fraud alert on a credit file at no cost. If individuals are a victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert lasting seven years. As an alternative to a fraud alert, they have the right to place a credit freeze on a credit report. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved without consent. Pursuant to federal law, individuals cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

TransUnion Experian Equifax 1-800-680-7289 1-888-397-3742 1-888-298-0045 www.transunion.com www.experian.com www.equifax.com

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or your state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement, your state Attorney General, and the FTC.

SOURCE Pinnacle Claims Management, Inc.