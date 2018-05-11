Pinnacle Climate Technologies Announces New Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Vice President of Engineering

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Lyle is the new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Pinnacle Climate Technologies, a company with industry-leading solutions in heating, cooling, and ventilation, recognized worldwide for reliability, durability, and innovation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Peter Lyle.

Peter has been with the Pinnacle Climate Team for nearly 8 years in a variety of sales leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of International Sales. Ron Ten Berge, CEO of Pinnacle Climate Technologies, is pleased to announce Peter's promotion: "Peter's focus, passion, and results orientation will serve him well with these additional, new responsibilities. Peter has continuously demonstrated a customer and consumer-first orientation, built strong customer relationships, and has delivered consistent business growth year over year. Peter will now be leading the global sales and marketing strategy."

Sukru Erisgenas is now the new Vice President of Engineering.

Pinnacle Climate Technologies, a company with industry-leading solutions in heating, cooling, and ventilation, recognized worldwide for reliability, durability, and innovation, is pleased to announce the addition of Sukru Erisgenas.

Prior to joining Pinnacle Climate Technologies, Sukru was employed with DriSteem as the Director of Engineering. Before that, Sukru was employed with Munters Corporation.

Ron Ten Berge, CEO of Pinnacle Climate Technologies, is pleased to announce Sukru joining the Pinnacle Climate Technologies Team: "With his wealth of knowledge, technical ability, and leadership strength Sukru brings to the organization, he will be responsible for the strategic leadership of all aspects of engineering."

Sukru holds a Masters in Engineering Management from the University of Evansville, IN and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Anadolu University, Turkey. He also has his LEAN Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

Pinnacle Climate Technologies was born in 2015 when Pinnacle Products International acquired Schaefer Ventilation Equipment, bringing together industry-leading solutions in heating, cooling, and ventilation. As a result, Pinnacle Climate Technologies became home to brands that are recognized worldwide for reliability, durability, and innovation. When you choose our brands, you're choosing 65 years of unmatched experience and a well-deserved reputation for quality above all else. We're now able to draw upon this experience and optimize manufacturing efficiency, perfect distribution, and better lead the industry in climate control.

