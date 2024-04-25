Pinnacle Clinical Research Statement on Founder and Chairman Dr. Stephen Harrison

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Clinical Research, LLC ("Pinnacle") is deeply saddened by the death of Founder and Chairman Dr. Stephen Harrison. Pinnacle mourns Dr. Harrison and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

During an illustrious 30-year career, Dr. Harrison pioneered the field of liver research and worked tirelessly in the pursuit of finding new treatment options and cures for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) / Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). He revolutionized Hepatology and the greater research community, including publishing over 350 peer-reviewed articles and more than 50,000 citations, achieving an H-Index of 106. Dr. Harrison also played an instrumental role in the development of the first FDA-approved drug to treat MASH / MASLD.

"We are profoundly saddened by Dr. Harrison's passing," said Rashmee Patil, MD, Hepatologist & Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Clinical Research. "A mentor and friend to many in the field, including the Pinnacle senior management team, his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched and the immense influence he had on the industry. At Pinnacle, we are committed to continuing to execute on Dr. Harrison's vision of creating a best-in-class, dynamic, multi-therapeutic site network with the intent to reach more patients, move scientific discovery forward for future generations, and continue to deepen strategic partnerships in the industry. On behalf of the entire Pinnacle team, we are honored to continue to build on his legacy in MASH and beyond."

"Pinnacle's success in becoming a center of influence for the execution of complex clinical trials across therapeutic indications and impressive growth from three sites in September 2022 to twelve sites today are thanks in large part to Dr. Harrison's guidance as Founder and Chairman," said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare at LongueVue Capital ("LVC"). "Dr. Harrison helped grow Pinnacle into the multi-therapeutic site management organization that it is today led by thought leaders in both MASH and CNS, and he will forever be remembered by those he worked with as a visionary leader, renowned researcher, and incredible partner. With the talented senior management team Dr. Harrison developed, I am confident Pinnacle's best days are ahead."

Dr. Harrison was the Founder and Chairman of Pinnacle Clinical Research, and the Co-Founder and Chairman of Summit Clinical Research in San Antonio, Texas, among others. He was also a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford. Dr. Harrison served as a Colonel in the United States Army and concluded more than 20 years of dedicated service to his country in 2016. During his Army tenure, he served as the Director of Graduate Medical Education at Brooke Army Medical Center, Associate Dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, and Gastroenterology Consultant to the Army Surgeon General. Dr. Harrison earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

About Pinnacle Clinical Research

Pinnacle Clinical Research is a site management organization ("SMO") founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Pinnacle has expanded from a single-site operation to 12 sites across the US with a rapidly growing footprint. Pinnacle is a leading SMO with deep expertise in highly complex disease states including MASH and Alzheimer's Disease. Pinnacle leverages therapeutic area experts as primary investigators, numerous board-certified sub-investigators, and an extensive quality control, regulatory, and study recruitment team, which have driven best-in-class clinical trial outcomes since the Company's founding.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle-market companies. Having managed over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds, coupled with 200 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, specialty packaging, consumer, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, and precision manufacturing.

