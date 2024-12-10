Pinnacle Conference, LLC, Launches Pinnacle CE Membership & Accreditation Service to Revolutionize Continuing Medical Education

Co-Founded by Leading Physicians Natalie Crawford MD, Pamela Mehta MD and Rupa Wong MD

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Conference, LLC, a pioneering medical education brand co-founded by Natalie Crawford MD, Pamela Mehta MD, and Rupa Wong MD proudly announces the launch of Learn at Pinnacle™ - an expansion from the Pinnacle Conference to include three new branches: Pinnacle Continuing Education Membership , The Pinnacle Prescription Podcast and Pinnacle Joint Accreditation Service

Pamela Mehta MD, Rupa Wong MD and Natalie Crawford MD (from left to right) at Pinnacle's signature annual conference in 2024.

Learn at Pinnacle™ is an innovative new platform dedicated to redefining continuing medical education (CME) by providing accessible, high-quality, and accredited educational resources for healthcare professionals with a non-traditional approach encompassing both clinical and non-clinical topics.

"As practicing physicians, we've experienced the challenges of finding CME that's both engaging and practical," said Dr. Pamela Mehta, orthopedic surgeon and co-founder of Pinnacle Conference, LLC. "Pinnacle CE Membership is our solution to bridge this gap, offering tailored content that enhances clinical excellence and fosters professional growth including subjects we don't learn in school like the business of medicine, leadership, negotiation and networking."

About the Founders

Dr. Natalie Crawford is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist, co-founder of Fora Fertility in Austin, Texas, and host of the successful As a Women Podcast with over 5 million downloads. As a digital health educator passionate about education, she has a significant online presence @nataliecrawfordmd on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dr. Pamela Mehta is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, the founder of Resilience Orthopedics , and serves as the Chief Medical Officer for The Good Feet Store . As a woman in a male dominated field she aims to empower women online (@dr.pamelamehta) and is passionate about women designing a life on their own terms when it comes to career and family.

Dr. Rupa Wong is a board-certified ophthalmologist, and managing partner of Honolulu Eye Clinic . With a large following she actively engages in health education through her Podcast Its Good To See You, Youtube channel, TikTok and Instagram platform @drrupawong.

About Learn at Pinnacle™

Pinnacle Conference is dedicated to empowering women in medicine through education, community building, and actionable strategies for the development of careers and personal endeavors. Since its inception in 2019, Pinnacle has been addressing the unique challenges faced by female healthcare professionals, providing them with the tools needed to succeed in both the clinical practice and business of medicine.

Building on the success of their annual conferences, the Pinnacle leaders identified a need for comprehensive continuing education (CE) opportunities tailored to providing knowledge required to help women in medicine stay in medicine. Healthcare professionals spend significant time earning CE through unengaging webinars and lectures. In order to gain the knowledge and skills they truly need, additional time must be spent learning through non-accredited activities.

"Our goal has always been to bring women in medicine together, to learn from each other, and to provide the knowledge and skills needed for personal and professional success," said Dr. Natalie Crawford. "The response to our annual conference highlights the demand for educational opportunities providing CE specifically for women in medicine, inspiring us to expand our offerings."

This realization led to the development of the Pinnacle CE Membership , designed to provide engaging and efficient learning opportunities that fit into busy schedules with content they want to learn. Pinnacle also created an innovative platform allowing healthcare professions to reflect on any learning opportunity with their Reflect On The Go™ learning system. Webinars, virtual events, such as educational book clubs and live Q&A sessions,and an extensive digital library of videos, articles, podcasts, are all CE accredited and included within the membership.

"Traditional CME often lacks the flexibility that modern healthcare professionals need," noted Dr. Rupa Wong. "With Pinnacle CE Membership, we're offering a solution that integrates seamlessly into daily routines, making it easier for professionals to stay updated and maintain their licensure."

The Pinnacle Prescription Podcast was also launched with the goal of empowering women through education, community, and actionable strategies for both the practice and business of medicine. Each week the founders host honest and transparent conversations with thought leaders in healthcare, providing inspiration to healthcare workers in their professional and personal journey. This is one of the first podcasts that listeners can gain CE credits for, through the Pinnacle CE Membership.

To integrate seamlessly with the new branches of Learn at Pinnacle, the founders have also launched their new CE accreditation service.

Pinnacle Joint Accreditation Service provides healthcare educators with a way to accredit their content for continuing education across 10 different credit types including AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™, ACPE, and ANCC. Learn at Pinnacle™ is proud to be a Joint Accreditation Provider of interprofessional continuing education. Educators can work with Pinnacle to accredit their education activities including events, books, videos, podcasts, and more.

For more information about Learn at Pinnacle, visit their website at https://learnatpinnacle.com or get in touch with them at [email protected]

SOURCE Learn at Pinnacle