Pinnacle Dermatology Completes Acquisition of Skin Vein & Cosmetic Surgery as it continues its expansion in the Indiana market

"We welcome the Skin, Vein & Cosmetic Surgery team to Pinnacle Dermatology," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. "Munster is an important market for our Northwest Indiana growth strategy, and as we extend our reach across the Midwest. Adding a dermatologist as talented as Dr. Radkevich-Brown to the office shows our commitment to the patients of Munster and to the entire area."

Dr. Fathi was the President and Owner of Skin, Vein and Cosmetic Surgery in Munster for over 30 years. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, the American Board of Dermatopathology and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. In addition, he has his certificate in Mohs Surgery. Dr. Fathi will continue to practice out of the Munster location.

"Providing comprehensive and compassionate skin care to the patients of Northwest Indiana is paramount," said Dr. Fathi. "We worked with Pinnacle Dermatology because we believe that their model of delivering patient centered care would be best for our current and future patients."

Dr. Radkevich-Brown obtained her graduate degree in Cancer Biology from Wayne State/University of Michigan, and her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. She completed her residency training in Dermatology at the University of Chicago, where she also served as a Chief Resident. She is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology. Her practice interests include medical dermatology, such as atopic dermatitis (eczema), psoriasis, autoimmune and immunobullous skin disorders, acne, rosacea, and skin cancer prevention and treatment. Cosmetic interests include BOTOXTM for expression lines and hyaluronic acid soft tissue fillers.

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology's strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care, and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for early skin cancer detection are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Skin, Vein & Cosmetic Surgery Clinic at the current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

