Pinnacle Dermatology Completes Acquisition of Spencer Dermatology Associates as it continues its expansion in the Indiana market

"We extend a warm welcome to the Spencer Dermatology team," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. "This patient centered practice is an important piece of our growth strategy throughout Central Indiana, and extending our reach across the Midwest."

Dr. Spencer, a board-certified dermatologist, founded Spencer Dermatology Associates in 1989. In 1998 nurse practitioner Kay Nannet, who has certifications in dermatology, women's health, and primary care, joined her. Dr. Bushong, also a board-certified dermatologist, began seeing patients in the Crawfordsville office in 2012. This accomplished and accredited team specializes in treating patients who have all types of diseases of the hair, skin, and nails, including skin cancer, psoriasis, eczema, acne, benign skin lesions, and autoimmune skin diseases.

The Spencer Dermatology office is equipped for skin surgery, advanced medical management of complex skin diseases, and phototherapy for psoriasis and other inflammatory skin diseases. Cosmetic services offered include Botox injections as well as fillers such as Radiesse and Juvederm, Chemical peels, Cutera Excel HR Laser applications, including permanent hair reduction, facial rejuvenation, reduced redness of rosacea, treatment of unsightly blood vessels, and treatment of acne and acne scarring. In addition, the practice offers an extensive array of skin care products, including their private labeled Spencer Dermatology skin care line.

"With their dedication to patient centric care, we knew Pinnacle Dermatology was the right partner for our practice," said Dr. Spencer. "We are excited to be able to serve our patients and grow our practice by leveraging the Pinnacle Dermatology shared services model."

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology's strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care, and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for early skin cancer detection are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Spencer Dermatology Associates at the current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

