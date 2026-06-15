Pinnacle Fertility Network Expands into South Carolina with Addition of Adore Fertility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a nationwide network of leading fertility clinics, today announced that Adore Fertility has joined its network, marking Pinnacle's expansion into South Carolina and strengthening its growing presence across the Southeast.

Pinnacle Fertility welcomes Adore Fertility and Dr. Jeris Cox to its growing network.

Through this partnership, Adore Fertility will become Pinnacle Fertility South Carolina, giving patients in the region access to Pinnacle's comprehensive fertility platform, expanded clinical and operational resources, and integrated family-building services while preserving the personalized, physician-led care patients know and trust.

Founded in 2021 by Jeris Cox, MD, Adore Fertility has quickly established itself as a respected fertility practice in Mount Pleasant. Dr. Cox is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and brings extensive experience in fertility preservation, reproductive surgery, fibroids, and advanced fertility care.

The addition of Adore Fertility reflects Pinnacle's continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality reproductive care in communities across the country. As demand for fertility services continues to grow, Pinnacle's model supports physician-led clinics with the infrastructure, technology, operational expertise, and integrated services needed to serve more patients while maintaining the individualized care that defines successful fertility practices.

Through the Pinnacle network, patients and providers in South Carolina will benefit from expanded resources that support the full family-building journey, including Pinnacle Egg Bank, Pinnacle Surrogacy, NewEra Pharmacy, and in-house mental health resources. Pinnacle's proven platform enables clinics to maintain clinical autonomy while gaining the tools, scale, and support needed to grow and thrive.

"We are proud to welcome Adore Fertility into the Pinnacle network as we expand into South Carolina," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting exceptional physician-led practices and increasing access to compassionate, personalized fertility care. Dr. Cox and her team have built a strong foundation in Mount Pleasant, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth with the resources, technology, and operational expertise of the Pinnacle network."

"Opening Adore Fertility was rooted in my passion for providing compassionate, personalized care to patients and families during some of the most important moments of their lives," said Dr. Jeris Cox, founder of Adore Fertility. "Joining the Pinnacle network allows me and my team to continue focusing on what we love most — caring for patients — while benefiting from the operational support, resources, and infrastructure that help practices grow and thrive. I'm excited for this next chapter and what it means for the future of fertility care in South Carolina."

With the addition of Adore Fertility, Pinnacle Fertility continues to expand its nationwide network of physician-led clinics, further positioning the organization as a leader in expanding access, advancing innovation, and supporting the future of fertility medicine.

To learn more about the Pinnacle Fertility network, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com.

About Adore Fertility

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Jeris Cox, Adore Fertility is a fertility clinic located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, offering compassionate, personalized fertility care. Dr. Cox is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and brings experience in fertility preservation, reproductive surgery, fibroids, and advanced reproductive care.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a premier network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to fulfilling dreams by building families. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages a nationwide network of fertility clinic locations and state-of-the-art embryology labs. With a team of dedicated professionals, Pinnacle empowers clinics to deliver innovative, compassionate, and personalized fertility care.

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SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility