Pinnacle Fertility New York Now Accepts Progyny Benefits, Expanding Access to Fertility Care

Following its recent integration into the Pinnacle Fertility network, Genesis Fertility reaches another milestone by broadening access for patients across the New York metropolitan area.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility today announced that Genesis Fertility, which will become Pinnacle Fertility New York, is now accepting patients with Progyny fertility and family-building benefits, further expanding access to comprehensive reproductive care across the New York metropolitan area.

Following Genesis Fertility's recent integration into the Pinnacle Fertility network, accepting Progyny benefits marks another important milestone in the practice's evolution. Eligible Progyny members now have expanded access to physician-led fertility care, including consultations, fertility evaluations, IVF, fertility preservation, and other family-building services.

"Expanding access to fertility care is central to our mission," said Beth Zoneraich, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Fertility. "One of the many benefits of joining the Pinnacle network is the ability to expand access to care for more patients. Adding Progyny is an important milestone for New York patients and allows us to serve even more individuals and families with the compassionate, personalized care they deserve."

Founded in Brooklyn nearly 40 years ago, Genesis Fertility now serves patients across Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and Pinnacle Fertility's originating Manhattan location. As the practice transitions to Pinnacle Fertility New York, its commitment to personalized, physician-led care remains unchanged.

"Joining the Pinnacle network has created new opportunities to better serve our community," said Katherine Melzer-Ross, MD, Medical Director of Pinnacle Fertility New York. "Accepting Progyny benefits is an important milestone that expands access to fertility care while allowing us to continue providing the individualized care our patients have trusted for decades."

The addition of Progyny benefits represents another step in Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to expanding access to high-quality reproductive care through employer-sponsored fertility benefits, physician-led clinical excellence, and a growing nationwide network dedicated to helping more individuals and families build the families they dream of.

To learn more about Pinnacle Fertility New York, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com/NewYork.

About Pinnacle Fertility New York

Pinnacle Fertility New York, formerly Genesis Fertility, serves patients throughout the New York metropolitan area with locations in Brooklyn, Forest Hills, Staten Island, Park Slope, Hewlett, and Manhattan. Building on nearly four decades of clinical excellence, the practice provides personalized fertility treatments and family-building services through a team of experienced reproductive endocrinologists committed to compassionate, patient-centered care.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a premier network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to fulfilling dreams by building families. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages a nationwide network of fertility clinics, state-of-the-art embryology laboratories, Pinnacle Egg Bank, and Pinnacle Surrogacy. With a team of dedicated professionals, Pinnacle empowers its partner practices to deliver innovative, compassionate, and personalized fertility care.

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SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility