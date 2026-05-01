Pinnacle Fertility Network Expands New York Presence with Addition of Genesis Fertility

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a nationwide network of leading fertility clinics, today announced that Genesis Fertility has joined its network, expanding the availability of high-quality reproductive care across New York.

Pinnacle Fertility welcomes Genesis Fertility to its growing network.

Founded in Brooklyn nearly 40 years ago by Richard Grazi, MD, Genesis Fertility has grown into one of the region's most established reproductive endocrinology practices, now serving patients across Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. As Dr. Grazi enters retirement, Genesis Fertility's partnership with Pinnacle honors the strong foundation he built while positioning the practice for its next chapter.

As part of this transition, Genesis Fertility will become Pinnacle Fertility New York, expanding the Network beyond Manhattan to create a stronger regional presence. Pinnacle is proud to welcome Genesis Fertility's team of providers to the network, including Tendai M. Chiware, MD, Alexander M. Kotlyar, MD, and Katherine Melzer-Ross, MD, who will carry forward Genesis's legacy of compassionate, community-centered fertility care.

Genesis Fertility is recognized for its individualized approach and deep connection to the communities it serves. The practice delivers accessible, high-touch care to a diverse patient population and is known for its inclusive, community-focused model, supporting patients in multiple languages to ensure they feel welcomed, informed, and empowered throughout their journey.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in the fertility landscape, as leading practices seek the scale, innovation, and operational support needed to meet rising patient demand while preserving the personalized approach that defines their success.

Through the Pinnacle network, Genesis will benefit from enhanced technology, expanded clinical and operational support, and access to integrated services that support the full patient journey, including Pinnacle Egg Bank, Pinnacle Surrogacy, NewEra Pharmacy, and in-house mental health resources. Pinnacle's proven model enables physician-led clinics to maintain clinical autonomy while gaining the infrastructure needed to grow and thrive.

"We are proud to welcome Genesis Fertility into the Pinnacle network," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. "Genesis has built a remarkable legacy in the New York community, grounded in trust, compassion, and clinical excellence. Our role is to support that foundation with the resources, technology, and operational expertise that allow their team to continue delivering exceptional care while reaching more patients."

Dr. Katherine Melzer-Ross, Medical Director of Genesis Fertility, shared her perspective on the partnership: "Genesis has built a meaningful legacy of fertility care across New York, and we are excited to continue that work as part of the Pinnacle network. This partnership allows us to expand access to additional resources and services while maintaining the personalized approach, patient education, and strong relationships that define how we care for our patients."

With the addition of Genesis Fertility, Pinnacle Fertility's network now includes 50 locations nationwide and 17 state-of-the-art embryology labs, further positioning the organization as a leader in expanding access, advancing innovation, and supporting the future of fertility medicine.

To learn more about the Pinnacle Fertility network, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com.

About Genesis Fertility

Genesis Fertility has served Brooklyn for nearly 40 years as the area's first and most experienced reproductive endocrinology practice. With locations across Brooklyn, Forest Hills, Staten Island, Park Slope, and Hewlett, Genesis provides personalized and comprehensive reproductive treatments and services through a team of renowned fertility physicians. The practice supports patients in English, Spanish, Hebrew, and Russian, and offers interpreters and translations for additional languages. Each location is rooted in its community and designed to welcome and affirm all individuals, identities, and family structures.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a premier network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to fulfilling dreams by building families. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages a nationwide network of 50 clinic locations and 17 state-of-the-art embryology labs. With a team of over 1,200 dedicated professionals, Pinnacle empowers clinics to deliver innovative, compassionate, and personalized fertility care.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility