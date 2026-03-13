Pinnacle Food Group Limited Successfully Concludes 2026 Investor Day, Highlighting its "Dual-Engine" Growth Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Food Group Limited (Nasdaq: PFAI), a technology-driven smart farming and bio-engineering company, providing integrated farming-as-a-service solutions and developing biology-enabled platforms to support efficient and sustainable food systems, today announced the successful conclusion of its virtual "Investor Day 2026 & Non-Deal Roadshow."

The event drew robust interest from the investment community, with nearly 100 institutional investors, analysts, and wealth managers attending via Zoom and Tencent Meeting.

During the presentation, Pinnacle's executive team—including CEO Jiulong You, CFO Wencai Pan, and VP of International Relations & Global M&A Katherine Dolmage—unveiled the Company's strategic roadmap, heavily emphasizing its unique "Dual-Engine Strategy" designed to balance stability with exponential growth:

Engine 1: Smart Farming (Proven Foundation): The Company's Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) model continues to see strong commercial adoption and high client retention. This segment provides steady, cash-generating fundamentals, supporting a strong double-digit year-over-year revenue growth rate for FY 2026.

Engine 2: Bio-engineering (Scalable Upside): By securing scarce Biosafety Level 3 (P3) laboratory resources at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP), the Company believes it has established formidable regulatory and technical barriers to entry, creating a strategic R&D moat. Combined with its deep relationship with Bioboost, Pinnacle is aggressively advancing into the $36 billion precision fermentation market, with an initial focus on the commercialization of high-value recombinant human lactoferrin (rhLF), a bioengineered, iron-binding glycoprotein structurally similar to natural human milk protein.

"The Consolidator" M&A Strategy: To further accelerate growth, the Company outlined its strategy to act as an industry consolidator, actively pursuing non-organic growth by identifying and injecting high-quality, fragmented synthetic biology intellectual property (IP) assets into its platform.

Jiulong You, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Food Group Limited, commented: "We are thrilled about the great turnout and the highly engaging discussions during this year's Investor Day. The active participation from the financial community is a strong validation of our vision. Our dual-engine strategy positions us perfectly at the intersection of immediate commercial viability and massive future potential."

