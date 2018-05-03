Pinnacle Foods, VaynerMedia Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Drive Brand Growth

These two companies are uniquely matched culturally and have a joint commitment to contemporizing and building brands. The marketing teams will employ research data to test and refine content, thereby creating a low cost and highly effective model. So far, the initial marketing programs created through this partnership, on Duncan Hines and Vlasic have proven to be very successful.

This is not the typical agency-client relationship, but rather a transformational partnership that is helping reinvent how agencies and clients work together. The new business approach includes several unique aspects:

An organizational model that embeds employees of each company physically into the other company. This will deliver exceptional results by ensuring complete transfer of knowledge, allowing cultural immersion and driving efficiency. Collaboration between the two organizations to create an ongoing learning curriculum that will elevate marketing expertise in the complex and fast-changing digital landscape. Hands-on, joint business planning and integration of all consumer touch points to drive brand equity and impact.

"Today's fast-changing retail and digital environment calls for innovative marketing approaches. Consumer engagement is at the forefront and this new partnership will equip our brands to grow in this space," said Mark Clouse, CEO of Pinnacle Foods, "The early activations that we have tested are an exciting indicator of the type of success that Pinnacle and VaynerMedia can create together, leveraging the strengths and scale of both organizations."

"The exchange of knowledge is really what drove us to create this partnership," said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia. "We understand how to capture the attention of consumers and translate that to sales, Pinnacle Foods knows how to unleash the potential of their brands—we saw very clear synergies here."

Vaynerchuk, a serial entrepreneur and operator who co-founded VaynerMedia nearly nine years ago, has always invested in platforms that garner consumer attention now and in the future. Through this partnership, Pinnacle Foods continues its philosophy of being efficiency minded and dedicated to expanding the capabilities of its employees. This collaboration with VaynerMedia represents the next step in that evolution.

About Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products with a mission of unleashing brand potential. With annual sales in excess of $3 billion, our portfolio includes well-known brands competing in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, such as Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, Gardein, Glutino, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Udi's, Vlasic, and Wish-Bone, along with many others. The company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has nearly 5,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclefoods.com.

About VaynerMedia

We're a full-service digital agency built for the now. We partner with clients to drive their business outcomes with best-in-class modern video production, media planning & distribution, influencer marketing, Google & Alexa voice services, and everything in between.

