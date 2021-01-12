Pinnacle Joins Forces with Crowe and Associates to Accelerate Growth in Serving Medicare Market

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Financial Services (Pinnacle), one of the largest full-service health, life, annuity and long-term care national marketing organizations, today announced its merger with Crowe and Associates, a field marketing organization (FMO) based in Brookfield, Conn.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Ed Crowe and the team at Crowe and Associates to the Pinnacle family," said Kevin Shields, founder, President and CEO at Pinnacle. "Our merger will help accelerate our combined growth, while strategically reinforcing our position within the Northeast as we further expand into the New England territory."

Pinnacle provides financial products and services for individuals, businesses and their employees. Founded in 2001, the company has more than 45 employees and operates nationally. Shields and Angela Palo, Pinnacle's Executive Vice President, lead the organization from its Warminster, Penn. headquarters. Shields is also a principal and member of the management team with AmeriLife's brokerage distribution channel.

"Crowe and Associates focuses on distributing Medicare products and a diverse portfolio of annuities, life and health products," said Crowe. "Our partnership with Pinnacle will provide the Crowe team with the resources needed to expand our reach and provide better options as people plan for the future."

As a result of the merger between Pinnacle and Crowe and Associates, Ed Crowe will join the Pinnacle leadership team as Vice President of Business Development. He will also continue to serve as president of Crowe and Associates, with direct responsibility for day-to-day operations.

In May 2020, Pinnacle joined forces with AmeriLife, the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, to strengthen its value proposition with access to capital, additional support tools and resources to meet the needs of their agents and the growing pre-retiree and retiree market.

"Our merger with Crowe and Associates is an example of what was made possible through our partnership with AmeriLife," said Shields. "We will continue to look for opportunities like this to grow and strengthen the Pinnacle brand."

About Pinnacle Financial Services, Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Services is a national marketing organization licensed in 50 states. They are dedicated to serving independent insurance agents and agencies by providing world-class service, training and back-office support. Visit www.pfsinsurance.com and follow Pinnacle on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Crowe and Associates

Crowe and Associates is a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in agency sales and distribution of senior products. The organization helps agents and agencies access Medicare products and increase sales utilizing unique programs. In addition to providing access to numerous Medicare Advantage, Supplement and Part D plans, Crowe and Associates also provides access to a free Medicare lead program, online quote and comparison sites, and training. While their focus is on Medicare, Crowe and Associates also work with numerous ancillary products including term and universal life, annuities, final expense, hospital indemnity and cancer plans, long term care, vision, dental and health plans. For more information, visit https://croweandassociates.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees.

For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE Pinnacle Financial Services